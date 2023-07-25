In scary moment, ESPN soccer analyst Shaka Hislop collapses during match

In a video of the harrowing moment, the soccer analyst stumbles and falls over on the sideline before the Real Madrid versus AC Milan game kickoff.

Loading the player...

ESPN’s Shaka Hislop is recovering after he fainted on air Sunday at the Rose Bowl, CNN reported.

In a video of the harrowing moment, the soccer analyst stumbles and falls over on the sideline before the Real Madrid versus AC Milan game kickoff. The broadcast cut away as his co-host, Dan Thomas, screamed for help.

ESPN Host Collapses & Faints live on air.



Shaka Hislop collapsed on Sunday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. pic.twitter.com/6gq6JDGxC8 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 25, 2023

Thomas shared an update after the incident, noting that Hislop, 54, was “conscious and talking” but “a little embarrassed” by it all. He also said that it was “too early for any kind of medical diagnosis.”

As CNN reported, during ESPN’s broadcast of the match, commentator Adrian Healey said, “We’ve been told in definitive terms that he is OK.”

Thomas also revealed that the network contacted Hislop’s family, saying, “… we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

Although temperatures reached the mid-80s in Pasadena on Sunday afternoon, it is unclear what caused him to faint.

On Monday, Hislop posted a video thanking people for their support.

“Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been,” he said in a video shared on Twitter, the New York Post reports. “Listen, every so often life gives you a moment to pause, and this was mine.

Hislop added, “My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion that I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say.”

One fan commented under the post, “Take care of yourself, Shaka. It was scary and sad seeing that happen to you. You’re a good man a huge contributor to FC.”

Hislop played for Newcastle United, West Ham, in the MLS with FC Dallas, and with other football clubs throughout his 15-year career before retiring in 2007. He joined ESPN in 2008. In the video update he posted, he thanked his colleagues, the medical staff, and Rose Bowl crew members for supporting him during Sunday’s health scare.

“I would like to say thanks to Dan and the ESPN family,” Hislop says in the video, the New York Post reported.

“The camera operators, the medical staff, the Rose Bowl, all who responded in the way that they did and afforded me the care that I got, thank you.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!