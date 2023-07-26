Jazmine Sullivan, 2-time Grammy winner, mourns death of her mom

"My mom was my biggest supporter since I was a child," the singer said in a 2021 interview.

Jazmine Sullivan shared a short tribute on social media to her mother, who died Saturday after a four-year battle with breast cancer. She was 64, People reports.

“I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you,” Sullivan captioned a throwback photo of her mother.

Jazmine Sullivan, winner for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album, poses in the winners’ photo room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Rest now butterfly,” she added along with a butterfly and broken heart emoji.

The two-time Grammy Award-winning singer, 36, announced on Instagram that her mother, Pamela died on July 22. Several fans and fellow celebrities poured into the post’s comments section to express their condolences.

As People reports, Issa Rae commented, “I know she was so proud of you. Sending you love and wishing her eternal peace.”

Actress Uzo Aduba added, “I am so sorry. But, it is a wonderful thing for a mother to know she has a daughter who loves her so much. Praying for you and your heart.”

Singer SZA said she is “praying for both her spirit and yours,” while rapper Snoop Dogg commented, “god bless her soul queen.”

Singer/actor Tyrese wrote, “My most sincere condolences to you Jazmine…. I’m so sorry you and your family are dealing with this….. I know this feeling of losing a mother all too well…. Prayers, love light and even more prayers.”

“Invite Jesus into your most intimate and vulnerable places and spaces,” Tyrese added. “Praise God amen….. RIP Mother,” Tyrese wrote.

“My mom was my biggest supporter since I was a child,” Sullivan told Shondaland.com in a 2021 interview.

When Sullivan accepted her win for album of the year at the 2021 BET Awards, her mother joined her onstage, People reports. She called it a “full-circle moment” in her interview with Shondaland.com.

“Not only that, but her being in a healthy state and being able to experience it with me, it was really beautiful and let her know that I love her and appreciate her. I wouldn’t even have been here without her,” Sullivan shared.

“She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,” Sullivan said.

