Keke Palmer wants to ‘live her own life’ as she explores her sexuality

The actress, musician and producer appeared on Raven-Symoné's podcast "The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda" where she shed light on this area of her life.

In a recent podcast episode, Keke Palmer opened up about her journey with her sexuality and “exploring her life” in recent years.

The “Nope” actress appeared on the latest episode of Raven-Symoné and her wife Miranda Maday’s podcast, “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda,” as People reported. Discussing the years she spent repressing aspects of her sexuality, she told the hosts, “There was a moment in my life where I was like ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink s— … that’s not even me, why am I overthinking this? I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

The “Snack” singer continued, “Because I liked guys too, I was kinda like, ‘Well, we don’t have to talk about it.’ Because I like guys too, it was like that’s another extra thing that no one really has to know about. I don’t really have to live out.”

As theGrio previously reported, this is not the first time Palmer has opened up about her sexuality. Earlier this year the actress received the Vanguard Award from the Los Angeles LGBT Center, alongside Pamela Anderson and the late Leslie Jordan.

In her acceptance speech at the time, Palmer recalled “confusion” throughout her journey with her sexuality and always feeling like “a little bit of everything.” Ultimately, she said she concluded that sexuality is about “freedom.” She explained, “At the core, we are all trying to tell the world to let us be ourselves. Love me as I am; let me live as I am.”

The episode of “The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda” featuring Keke Palmer is available to stream now.

