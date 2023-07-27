Beyoncé wears custom Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams on stage in Detroit

From glamorous tour stops to Madame Tussauds to Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” is all the buzz right now.

Since Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour” first touched down for its U.S. leg, her headline-making tour fashion has been nonstop.

On Wednesday, the tour touched down at Ford Field in Detroit, and the self-proclaimed “diva” debuted a new ensemble by Louis Vuitton designed by Pharrell Williams. The occasion marks Williams’ first major design partnership since taking the helm as creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023, in London. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

According to a sketch released by the house on Thursday, Beyoncé wore a catsuit featuring the French legacy brand’s signature Damier check embellished in crystals.

“Pharrell Williams also created a series of custom Damier looks with crystal details for Blue Ivy and the dancers,” Vuitton said in a statement released to Women’s Wear Daily, referring to 11-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who has been joining her mother’s performances throughout the summer.

While it may be a fashion first, fans know this is far from the first collaboration between Pharrell and Bey. Williams has produced several songs for Beyoncé throughout her career, most recently including the “Renaissance” track “Energy.”

Over the weekend, a futuristic metallic ensemble worn by Beyoncé during her two dates in Chicago also garnered headlines. Per WWD, the most Grammy-awarded singer of all time wore a silver metallic bodysuit by Marine Serre embellished with the brand’s signature celestial symbols and provocative body jewelry.

However, Beyoncé’s wasn’t the only look that impressed in Chicago. The singer stopped mid-show to compliment the sold-out crowd on their ensembles. “How dare y’all look so good?” she said, according to videos circulating online. “I can tell y’all planned these outfits months ago.”

While many have been marveling at Queen Bey’s current tour fashion, others are still musing over the attire for her history-making Coachella performance in 2018. According to a release to theGrio, you can now view a recreation of Beyoncé wearing the memorable, Nefertiti-inspired custom look by Balmain on her new wax figure by Madame Tussauds, currently on display at the Edge in New York City.

Outside of her tour, Beyoncé continues making fashion-related headlines. On Thursday, Tiffany & Co. announced a new “Return to Tiffany” collection with a Beyoncé twist. This version of the legacy jewelry brand’s collection features a version of its iconic heart tag pendant honoring Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour.” One hundred percent of the collection’s proceeds will benefit the About Love Scholarship, an ongoing partnership between Tiffany & Co., Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation, and Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation.

Per WWD, the funds raised will expand a $2 million pledge offering scholarship funding for students pursuing the performing arts and creative fields at five HBCUs: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State University in Ohio. Sales will begin on Sunday, July 30, when the “Renaissance Tour” is set to appear in New Jersey.

