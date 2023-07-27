Watch: Kim Klacik’s road to the Republican convention
In an interview with theGrio host Marc Lamont Hill, Klacik defends her GOP resume. But their conversation doesn't end there.
Is there such a thing as disagreeing better? That’s what politicians on both sides of the aisle are calling for — an initiative that will promote solutions to polarization and feature governors showing how to disagree amicably through public debates and service projects. TheGrio host Marc Lamont Hill tried to unpack GOP goals for tackling polarization by talking to former Maryland Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.
After some initial banter, the conversation quickly got more serious.
How does each political party view the power of the Black voting base? That was one of the topics covered when Klacik talked about her decision to join the Republican Party.
“I’ve been a Republican since 2009,” she told Hill. “Now, I also say that when it comes to the Republican Party not caring about the Black community, just think about what that looks like. You have the Democrat Party saying that they care. Meanwhile, they’re the reason the Black communities cannot thrive.”
A viral video Klacik released in 2020, entitled “Why Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats,” came up in the conversation. Hill pointed out the same can be said about the GOP. TheGrio host challenged Klacik on her qualifications and how much education a candidate needs.
“No, I don’t have a college degree,” she said. “But guess what? 64 percent of Americans don’t have a college degree. So I speak the language of the general population when it comes to Baltimore City, in which I ran for office. You know how many people don’t have a college degree? 89 percent. And so, again, I relate. I’m relatable.”
After their interview, Klacik took the conversation to Twitter:
That’s where you are wrong, again. I was a full time director at a nonprofit assisting with workforce development for 8 years. I didn’t do radio, which I do full time, until a year after I ran for office. Seems you just didn’t know what my resume consists of.
Facts matter. https://t.co/kvnwt0sk7S
— Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) July 25, 2023
