NBA star Stephen Curry OK’d documentary to spread positive messages

Stephen Curry says he agreed to collaborate on a documentary about his rise in the NBA to spread positive messages about perseverance and triumph when critics expect you to fail.

“Black Panther” filmmaker Ryan Coogler was part of the creative team that pitched the documentary idea to Curry. The Golden State Warriors point guard was initially reluctant to be the focal point of such a film. But after reflecting on the “themes and lessons” he learned from his formative years, the 35-year-old father of three decided the project “would be impactful,” Curry said during a Zoom interview promoting the documentary, according to East Bay Times.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” focuses primarily on Curry’s college recruitment, his years at North Carolina’s Davidson College, where he played for three seasons from 2006–2009 (under coach Bob McKillop) before leaving for the NBA in his senior year.

“This one made the most sense because, from a top level, it was closing in on 15 years of our Elite Eight (appearance at the regional final round of the NCAA Division) we had at Davidson,” Curry said on the Zoom call when explaining why he gave the go-ahead to “Underrated.”

“It was the through line of me trying to complete my bachelor’s degree, since I had left early in my third year, and fulfilling that promise to Coach McKillop and my mom,” he explained.

“And some of the other themes and lessons that I took away from those formative years at Davidson. All that, you know, I think took the success that I’ve had in the league and gave it a home of why it mattered, why it would be impactful,” Curry continued.

“Stephen Curry: Underrated” from Apple Original Films and A24 debuted this month in select theaters and on Apple TV+. As theGrio previously reported, the critically acclaimed documentary, which Emmy winner Peter Nicks directed, “is the remarkable coming-of-age story of one of the most influential, dynamic and unexpected players in the history of basketball,” per the official description that theGrio obtained. It further calls the production a mix of “intimate cinéma vérité, archival footage and on-camera interviews” that details “Curry’s rise from an undersized college player at a small town Division I college to a four-time NBA champion, building one of the most dominant sports dynasties in the world.”

As East Bay Times reports, Curry said he hopes the film inspires young athletes and “anybody from any walk of life” who can “adopt that underrated mindset as a badge of honor.”

The documentary highlights Curry and McKillop’s relationship on and off the court, with the NBA star noting on the Zoom call that McKillop is a “master at connecting to the human being and not just the athlete.”

In an email, McKillop noted that “Steph checked every box in the area of character, work ethic, toughness, and coachability,” East Bay Times reports. “He learned and consistently demonstrated the ability to be in the present moment while seeing one step ahead into the future, and did it all at the same time.”

