Watch:Tamika Haywood’s advice to women with fibroids

Tamika Haywood was featured in the latest episode of theGrio's series "Unheard," on which she opened up about living with fibroid tumors.

In the latest episode of “Unheard,” theGrio reported that producer, DJ and artist Tamika Haywood had opened up about living with fibroid tumors and what it was like navigating the medical space.

Along with sharing her journey, she offered advice to women who are living with fibroids.

Check out the transcript of her conversation with Jasmine Hardy, theGrio's senior video producer.

Producer/DJ/artist Tamika Haywood opened up about living with fibroids and what it was like navigating the medical space in the latest episode of “Unheard.” (Photo: Joseph Stancavich)

Jasmine Hardy: What advice would you give to women who are living with fibroids?

Tamika Haywood: I would give the advice of self-care. It’s so important to pay attention to your body when it’s speaking to you. It is so important to really pay attention to what you’re putting in your body, what you are consuming mentally, what you are consuming physically, what you are consuming within your spirit. All of those things matter in this situation because you can have a fibroid removal surgery, and it can definitely come back because you’re going back to your old ways of eating or going back to your old ways of thinking, dealing with stress. You have to make valiant, life-changing decisions once you have fibroids and have removal surgery for fibroids.

