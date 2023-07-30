Viola Davis speaks out against ‘G20’ production amid writers, actors strike

Viola Davis is standing firm in her support of Hollywood screenwriters and actors striking amid contract negotiations.

The EGOT winner is halting production on her movie “G20,” announcing Saturday that she is not comfortable with moving forward with the upcoming action thriller despite SAG-AFTRA granting the film interim clearance to continue production during the strike, per Deadline.

Viola Davis attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” Davis told Deadline in a statement. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

The Screen Actors Guild has provided waivers to 100 independent films and tv series’, including “G20,” as union leaders representing the writers and actors of Hollywood continue to fiercely advocate for fairer pay, per the report.

According to the Associated Press, the streaming model’s increasing dominance of the entertainment industry has caused ripple effects including a lower overall share of production earnings landing in the pockets of writers and actors.

Last week, actor Tobias Menzies, who was set to star alongside Brad Pitt in the upcoming film “Apex,” told Deadline that he is joining his co-star in stepping away from the Formula One film for Apple TV.

“They’re not shooting with any SAG actors,” Menzies told the outlet, “so I’m stood down.”

Other Hollywood stars such as Rosario Dawson, Yvette Nicole Brown and more have been seen advocating on the picket lines, according to The Guardian.

In the Amazon Studios film “G20,” Davis was set to star as the President of the United States as she is caught in the middle of a terrorist takeover of the annual G20 summit. Using her statecraft and military experience, she must protect her fellow leaders, her family, and the world, as previously reported by theGrio.

