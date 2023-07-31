Community mourns Reverend Tommie Jackson killed by police car

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw remembered Rev. Jackson as "a vital member of the Stamford community."

Connecticut State Police are investigating after a patrol vehicle in Stamford fatally struck a beloved pastor while he was checking his mail, CNN reports.

Rev. Tommie Jackson, 69, was crossing the street just before 4:15 p.m. on July 26 on Wire Mill Road when a cruiser driven by officer Zachary Lockwood struck him, according to a statement from the Stamford Police Department (SPD).

Credit: CBS News screenshot of Rev. Dr. Tommie Jackson, who was struck and killed by Stamford Police officer.

Connecticut State Police Lt. Katherine Cummings said during a news conference that Lockwood attempted CPR until medics arrived. Jackson was pronounced dead at Stamford Hospital, People reports.

Cummings said Lockwood hit the reverend while responding to another motor vehicle incident in town. According to the accident report, Jackson was attempting to cross the street after getting mail from his mailbox.

State police said Lockwood “made an evasive steering maneuver” before hitting Jackson, People reports.

At the time of the collision, Lockwood’s emergency lights “were activated,” Cummings said at the news conference, according to People.

Jackson worked for Stamford’s Urban Redevelopment Commission, which oversees redevelopment and renewal projects, according to the city’s website. He also served as reverend of the Rehoboth Fellowship Church and the Faith Tabernacle Church.

The Stamford Police Commission’s vice chair is Jackson’s wife, Dorye, according to CNN.

Attorney Darnell Crosland is representing the family and noted during the press conference that his clients “have more questions now than we have answers,” CBS affiliate WCBS-TV reports.

“The very people that you rely on to protect you is now responsible for taking the life of one of the leaders of our community, and we want answers,” he said.

As People reports, Lockwood has been with the department since April 2022. He is now on paid administrative leave following the fatal vehicle accident.

Hundreds gathered at the government center in Stamford on Friday night to pay their respects to Reverend Jackson, Fox 5 reports.

According to People, Mayor Caroline Simmons said at Friday’s press conference that Jackson was a “beloved member of our faith community.”

Governor Ned Lamont shared a statement on Twitter mourning Jackson’s death, writing: “He has made such an impact on Stamford, bringing peace and comfort to those in need and advocating on behalf of underserved communities.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this terrible tragedy,” the Stamford Police Association posted on Facebook, CBS News reports.

