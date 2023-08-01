Black driver who authorities said fled traffic stop shot, killed by trooper

The State Patrol promised to quickly release body camera and dash camera video of the incident.

Loading the player...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota State Patrol trooper shot and killed a driver early Monday who tried to flee a traffic stop, and the resulting investigation kept a busy interstate closed for more than seven hours in Minneapolis throughout the morning rush hour.

Authorities did not identify the driver, but family members told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the driver was 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II, of Spring Lake Park, who was Black.

A white officer has sued the Kansas City Police Department, accusing some of regularly using racist language and forcing cops to use racist tactics. (Photo: AdobeStock)

The Minnesota State Patrol said in a statement that the driver was stopped shortly before 2 a.m. on Interstate 94 because the taillights on the Ford Fusion he was driving were out. After the driver stopped, troopers learned he was wanted in connection with a felony in Ramsey County.

But the State Patrol said the driver refused to exit the car and when troopers tried to remove him he drove away. At that point, a trooper fired his gun and shot the driver.

Emergency aid was provided, but the driver died.

The State Patrol promised to quickly release body camera and dash camera video of the incident. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. Three troopers have been placed on leave.

The interstate reopened around 9:30 a.m.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office said Cobb was wanted for questioning in relation to an alleged violation of a protection order.

Cobb’s stepmother, Kashina Cobb, told the Star Tribune while heading to a family screening of the body-worn camera video Monday afternoon that she doesn’t know specifics about the encounter.

“I don’t want to blame the police or anything,” she said. “I don’t know what has transpired. I’m trying to process what happened.”

Kanisha Cobb said the protection order was taken out by the woman who is the mother of Cobb’s 6- and 5-year-old children.

Cobb’s father, Ricky Cobb, said the family wants to learn more details about what happened but he questioned the reason the State Patrol gave for the traffic stop.

“He just bought the car several months ago, so I don’t think the taillights were out,” Ricky Cobb said.

All troopers with the Minnesota State Patrol wear body cameras and are trained to turn them on during most interactions with the public, the Star Tribune reported. The cameras also activate whenever a trooper draws their Taser or firearm.

In May 2020, the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked a global protest movement and a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!