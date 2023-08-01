Concert-goer files battery report after Cardi B concert incident

Video shows someone throwing a liquid at the rapper, who throws her microphone into the crowd

Loading the player...

A concert-goer has filed a battery report with Las Vegas police after a video showed Cardi B throwing a microphone into the crowd during a July 29 concert.

The “I Like It” rapper went viral over the weekend when video footage surfaced on TMZ that showed her throwing her microphone into the crowd. From the footage, the move came after a fan threw liquid on the rapper while she performed on stage.

Cardi B attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Per TMZ, a woman hit by the thrown microphone reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metro PD the following day. The Los Angeles Times reported that Cardi B wasn’t named in the report, though the location and time of the complaint match the venue of Cardi B’s performance.

Why are people throwing things at concerts?

The incident comes as a growing trend at concerts this summer continues to rise: throwing objects at performers. From Drake, P!nk, Bebe Rexha, Latto, and now Cardi B, concertgoers seem increasingly comfortable throwing objects like cell phones at artists.

According to a NBC News report, Morgan Milado, the managing director at the Berklee Popular Music Institute at the Berklee College of Music, said the need for having “attention-grabbing moments” may be at the root of this growing trend.

“It’s not so that we can have a viral moment on TikTok for ourselves,” Milardo explained. “Concerts are supposed to offer a community where people can come together to share in the magic of live music.”

Kristin Lieb, author of “Gender, Branding, and the Modern Music Industry” and professor at Emerson College in Boston, told the outlet that “people forget pop stars are people.” Lieb added, “Audiences think: ‘I paid for this. She needs to do what I want now.’”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!