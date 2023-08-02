Damar Hamlin competes on field 7 months after cardiac arrest on field

The Buffalo Bills safety participated in camp Tuesday, where a misdirected pass by backup quarterback Matt Barkley ended up in Hamlin's hands.

Seven months after going into cardiac arrest while tackling another player during a game, NFLer Damar Hamlin is back on the football field, making interceptions.

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills player participated in practice at the team’s camp, where a pass by backup quarterback Matt Barkley — seemingly to offseason addition wide receiver Andy Isabella — ended up in Hamlin’s hands, the New York Post reported

After making the catch, the Bills safety leaped to his feet and ran the ball back to the end zone, where a couple of his teammates joined him to celebrate.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin smiles in August 2021, prior to the start of a preseason NFL game in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest in January, returned to football camp Tuesday, and intercepted a pass. (Photo: Joshua Bessex/AP, File)

“It feels amazing,” Hamlin, 25, told reporters, according to the Post. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing. As much as the NFL is on schedule and camp starts this day, this is all God’s timing.”

He will be vying with Taylor Rapp for a backup position with Buffalo this season.

Hamlin’s medical emergency happened Jan. 2 while the Bills played the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to be revived by medical workers while the Monday night game was still going on in Cincinnati.

He spent the following week at a hospital recovering, and by April, he received doctors’ clearance to return to the sport he loves for the 2023-2024 season.

Although fear is occasionally among the myriad of feelings Hamlin is processing, he said Monday — which also marked his first team practice with pads since Jan. 2 — may have been “one of the biggest” turning points in his recovery process.

“My faith is stronger than any fear. That’s what I want to preach up here,” Hamlin shared after Monday’s drills, The Associated Press reported. “And that’s the message I want to spread on to the world: That as long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything.”

