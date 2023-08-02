Watch: Dive into the authentic Asian charm of San Francisco on Episode 3 of ‘Traveling Black’

In the latest episode of "Traveling Black," Noel Cymone Walker visits the Golden Gate City and the Asian cultural epicenters of Chinatown and Japantown.

When you think of San Francisco, it’s likely the Bay Area, Golden Gate Bridge, or ”Fog City” comes to mind. But did you know San Francisco is largely heralded for being home to ethnic enclaves that really make the city stand out? If not, here’s your chance to delve into the cultural richness of the city’s Asian community on episode three of “Traveling Black,” when host Noel Cymone Walker explores the best parts of Chinatown and Japantown in SF.

Asian communities in the United States comprise a range of countries and cultures, spanning China, Japan, Korea, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and many others. Chinatown and Japantown in San Francisco are two of the most prominent, embodying an authentic glimpse into what it’s like in the respective countries. For one, San Francisco’s Chinatown is the highest concentration of Chinese people outside Asia. Japantown is also one of the largest enclaves and one of only three in the U.S. — so we had to explore both!

From traditional Chinese and Japanese architecture to decor and signage, shopping markets, and historical and cultural landmarks such as temples, pagodas, museums and cultural centers, these two neighborhoods offer myriad attractions — but most exciting is the cuisine! Asian cuisine is full of flavor, spice, and unique ingredients, resulting in powerful, culturally rich, unforgettable dishes many try to imitate.

In episode three, Noel begins her exploration with a tour in Chinatown, where we see how fortune cookies are made, before she heads to Japantown to visit the best origami store in the West, Papertree. Food is the episode’s main theme as Noel explores street dim sum to higher-end Japanese and Chinese recipes at Empress by Boon, Nisei, and China Live.

Check out the episode on theGrio’s streaming app and theGrio’s YouTube channel.

San Francisco Travel Association tourism board and Expedia provided complimentary travel accommodations and flights for this video production.

Noel Cymone Walker is an NYC-based writer specializing in beauty, fashion, music, travel, and cultural anthropology. She has written and produced visuals for several notable publications such as The Recording Academy/The Grammys, The Fader, Billboard, OkayPlayer, Marie Claire, Glamour, Allure, Essence, Ebony, and more.

