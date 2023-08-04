Clifton Oliver, acclaimed Broadway stage actor, dies at 47

Oliver starred as Simba in "The Lion King: on Broadway, and appeared in shows including "In The Heights" and "Wicked."

Acclaimed Broadway stage actor Clifton Oliver, who appeared in shows such as “In the Heights” and “The Lion King” has died at 47.

According to People, his family announced the late actor’s passing on social media. His sister, Roxy Hall, wrote on Facebook, “My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call. It was peaceful. His partner Richard was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM.”

Actor and singer Clifton Oliver (“Berry Gordy, Jr.”), poses for photos during a presentation of the national touring company of “Motown The Musical,” at the Oriental Theater – Ford Center for the Performing Arts on March 20, 2014, in Chicago. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

“He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face,” she continued. “He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace.”

According to People, Oliver studied at Douglas Anderson School of the Arts in Jacksonville, Florida, and made his Broadway debut in 2010. His first show was “Wicked,” where he performed in the ensemble and was an understudy for Fiyero.

Oliver then performed in “In the Heights” opposite Jordin Sparks, and eventually starred in the beloved Disney musical “The Lion King” as Simba. He also starred in “Bella: An American Tall Tale,” “Miracle Brothers,” “Dreamgirls” and “Motown the Musical.”

The official Instagram account for “The Lion King” on Broadway posted a tribute for the late actor with a quote from the film and show: “Look at the stars. The great kings of the past look down on us from those stars.”

Per the tribute, the New Amsterdam Theatre will dim their lights in honor of Oliver on Aug. 8 at 5 p.m. EST.

