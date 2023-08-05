Shipping containers to be converted into housing units to address homelessness in Atlanta

Homeless Atlanta residents who receive aid through the Rapid Housing initiative will additionally have access to mental health and substance abuse treatment, employment assistance, and more.

Through a new executive order, the City of Atlanta has committed to providing its homeless residents with greater access to affordable living spaces and support services.

This week, Mayor Andre Dickens announced a new “Rapid Housing” initiative that will allocate $4,000,000 to renovate shipping containers into cost-effective housing units, per his official statement.

“Each and every Atlantan deserves a place to call home and our Administration understands the sense of urgency to stabilize individuals and families experiencing homelessness in our city,” Dickens stated.

Funds will be provided to Atlanta’s Continuum of Care, which will obtain the containers from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Several of the agency’s temporary hospital spaces will also be utilized for the new initiative, per the press release.

The new affordable housing units will be constructed on a designated property in downtown Atlanta, located near a public transportation station and other critical services.

Homeless Atlanta residents who receive aid through the Rapid Housing initiative will additionally have access to permanent housing navigation services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, employment assistance, education and more, per the press release.

In Atlanta, roughly 2,000 residents are without a roof over their head each night, according to local housing advocacy group Atlanta Mission.

“Any one of us are just one bad day away from finding ourselves needing a hand-up to get back on our feet. Working with our partners and City Council, and using a little innovation, we will swiftly deploy these resources to give folks the support they need and deserve,” Dickens stated.

Dickens’ office said the long-term vision for the city-owned property is a permanent housing structure for mixed-income residents.

