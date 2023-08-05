Mercury’s Skylar Diggins-Smith says team won’t let her use practice facility

Diggins-Smith is on maternity leave after the birth of second child

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith said Thursday in a social media post that she’s been barred from the team’s practice facility while she is on maternity leave from the team.

The six-time All-Star hasn’t played for the Mercury this season after the birth of her second child.

WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith announces the San Antonio Spurs as the Humanitarian Team of the Year at the ESPY awards on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Diggins-Smith made the allegations when responding to a post on X about the Mercury not celebrating her birthday on social media.

She wrote: “They’re not gonna acknowledge me this year and it’s ok guys. We’re not affiliated unless it’s the checks….per management. I can’t even use the practice facility or any resources.”

Mercury interim coach Nikki Blue was asked about Diggins-Smith before Thursday night’s game against Atlanta, but she didn’t say much about the situation.

“Skylar is on maternity leave right now and as we do with players on maternity leave, we give them their space,” Blue said.

