‘Rap Sh!t’ on Max pushed to fall amid strikes

The second season of the hit series from Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton was set to debut this month, but has since been pushed to November.

Loading the player...

“Rap Sh!t” is returning later than expected. The popular streaming series from Issa Rae was set to return to Max this August, but will now premiere in November of this year.

(left to right) Suzanna Makkos, Aida Osman, Jonica Booth, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and RJ Cyler attend the HBO Max original comedy series “RAP SH!T” premiere at Hammer Museum on July 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, the second season of the music-inspired series was announced in July. Like the first season, the show follows Shawna and Mia (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion, respectively), two aspiring rappers who form a rap group in Miami.

“In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry,” the second season logline obtained by theGrio reads.

Check out the trailer for season 2 below:

As theGrio previously reported, productions in Hollywood have essentially stopped as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA unions continue to strike for better working conditions in the streaming era, including fair compensation and residual income, protections against growing artificial intelligence usage and more.

Per the official strike rules, SAG-AFTRA members must not only refrain from all new work but all promotional work for projects as well, making the stars of shows like “Rap Sh!t” and other late summer releases unable to promote their work.

The first two episodes of the season will premiere Nov. 9 on Max. Episodes will subsequently air weekly on the streamer leading up to the season finale airing on Dec. 21.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!