Liberty University freshman, Tajh Boyd, dies at 19

On social media, teammates of the young athlete are celebrating him with touching tributes.

Loading the player...

Tajh Boyd, a freshman offensive lineman at Liberty University, passed away Sunday afternoon at age 19, People reports.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd,” Liberty said in a statement.

“We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly,” the statement continued.

The university did not provide a cause of death.

“We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times,” Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell and director of athletics Ian McCaw said in a statement, according to People.

On social media, Boyd’s teammates are celebrating him with touching tributes.

“No words can take this pain away!” tweeted Chad Scott, the team’s speed and strength coach. “I love you and appreciate our time together! You had a huge smile that could light up any room. Would love to give you one more hug and tell you I love you forever.”

Pastor Steve Cashman commented, “This is such heartbreaking news!!! I met Tajh at Oscar Smith High School when he was just a sophomore. Our prayers go out to his family, and to the @LibertyFootball team and coaches.”

“It’s gone be a while before this feels real. But imma see you again. Rest easy Lil Brother,” tweeted fellow Liberty offensive lineman X’zauvea Gadlin.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd.



We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.



🔗: https://t.co/2LSS6Uhe7d pic.twitter.com/ehQV0EZHtS — Liberty Flames (@LibertyFlames) August 6, 2023

Twitter user @LukasHafeli wrote under the school’s post: “May God give grace and peace to this young man’s family and friends and also to the football team during this time of bereavement.”

Oscar Smith High School coach Chris Scott told the Virginia-Pilot that the 6-foot-4, 315-pound football player was “a formidable force” with an “infectious smile.”

“Tajh’s impact went far beyond statistics and accolades,” Scott said, noting that Boyd’s “positive energy and his ability to uplift others” is what “made him larger than life.”

During his sophomore and junior years, Boyd led his Chesapeake, Virginia, high school to back-to-back state championships. He committed to Libety during his senior year and enrolled at the university in Interdisciplinary Studies.

According to the Liberty athletic department, Boyd wanted to become a computer science engineer.

Among Boyd’s survivors are his parents, Tanzania Belfield and Dawntay Boyd, People reports.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!