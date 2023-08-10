Detroit Historical Society planning events to amplify Black business owners

Business owners from the neighborhood will also share their experiences at two panel discussions.

Loading the player...

The Detroit Historical Society has teamed with The Hustle to amplify Black-owned businesses with two upcoming panel discussions, the Detroit Free Press reports.

The first panel, titled “The Hustle: Beauty & Hair Panel Discussion,” is scheduled from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Aug.13 at the Detroit Historical Museum. According to the news release, participants will include Danyell Bragg of Hair by Danni Bee, Chinonye Akunne of Ilera Apothecary and Sebastian Jackson of The Social Club. Business owners from the neighborhood will also share their experiences.

Photo: AdobeStock

Moderated by Nefertiti Harris, the panel will encompass wide-ranging dialogue “focusing on the intersections of community, beauty, and business in Detroit,” per the news release.

The second panel, titled “The Hustle: Youth Opportunities Panel Discussion,” will also be moderated by Harris on Sept. 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The conversation will focus on “some of the incredible people creating educational and support experiences for Detroit students outside of traditional classrooms,” per the news release. Khali Sweeney of Downtown Boxing Gym, Emmanuel Smith AKA “Mr. E in the D” and Alanna Tremble of She Too STEM are expected to speak on the panel.

A museum admission ticket includes access to the panels. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and military and $6 for children. There is no charge for members.

A livestream will be available on Facebook for those who cannot attend in person.

The Hustle’s program initiative was established in 2022 to honor Black-owned businesses’ historical contributions to the city and celebrate African-American entrepreneurs.

The history of African-American entrepreneurship in Detroit dates back to the early 20th century. The Great Migration brought many African Americans from the rural South to urban centers like Detroit in search of better opportunities.

Community members are encouraged to nominate impactful businesses in their area to the Detroit Historical Society. The complete list of nominees appears in The Hustle project.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!