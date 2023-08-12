Montgomery brawl memes

The brawl down in Montgomery, Alabama, provided content creators plentiful footage to flood social media with new memes

The brawl in Montgomery, Alabama, served as a powerful reminder that even in the most harmonious settings, misunderstandings can escalate very quickly. The beginning of the viral footage resembled the dark past of Black people living in America. Yet, it also showcased the resilience of the Black community and what it means to be “stronger together.” The footage that was recorded from the incident gave content creators valuable footage to create their own viral memes. In those instances, community and laughter will always serve as a short-term remedy for the underlying pain.

