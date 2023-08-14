Clarence Avant, celebrated music executive, dead at 92

Avant earned his moniker, "the Black Godfather," after guiding the careers of people like Quincy Jones, Bill Withers, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

Loading the player...

Clarence Avant, the influential music and entertainment mogul, died Sunday at 92. Known as “The Black Godfather,” he was instrumental to the careers of several music legends across seven decades.

Avant passed away at his Los Angeles home, according to an official statement from his children, Alex Avant, Nicole Avant, and her husband, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as “The Black Godfather” in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports,” read the statement. “Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.”

Music executive Clarence Avant (right) died Sunday in his Los Angeles Home. Here, he and his wife, Jacqueline Avant, attend Netflix’s world premiere of “The Black Godfather,” a documentary about his life, at the Paramount Theater in June 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Avant, born on Feb. 25, 1931, in Greensboro, North Carolina, was a mentor for other legendary figures in the entertainment industry, such as Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Antonio “L.A.” Reid, Whitney Houston, Pharrell Williams, Lionel Richie, and his best friend, fellow music mogul Quincy Jones, among many others. He began his illustrious career as a manager for several blues and jazz performers, including Sarah Vaughan, Little Willie John, and film-TV composer Lalo Schifrin.

Throughout Avant’s life, he was heavily involved with several record companies. He helped famed jazz producer Creed Taylor broker his joint deal with A&M Records. He orchestrated the sale of Stax Records in the late 1960s.

In the 1970s, Avant launched Sussex Records, home of singer-songwriter Bill Withers, who thrived due to Avant’s guidance. In the 1980s, he oversaw Tabu Records. Jam and Lewis found their footing as a successful production-songwriting team at Tabu, leading to a string of hits for label acts like Alexander O’Neal, Cherrelle, and The S.O.S. Band.

One of Avant’s final public appearances occurred in March when a wellness center in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles renamed its facility after his late wife, philanthropist Jacqueline Avant. The MLK Child and Family Well-Being Center was newly christened the Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center.

Jacqueline Avant was killed n 2021 during a home invasion. The couple had been married for 54 years.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!