Little Brother announces Durham Block Party, featuring Big K.R.I.T., The Cool Kids this October

Little Brother will headline "Made in Durham: A Little Brother Block Party," scheduled to take place on Oct. 7 in Durham, North Carolina, featuring comedian Sam Jay as host.

Little Brother is throwing a live event in the city they call home. The acclaimed rap duo announced the creation of “Made in Durham: A Little Brother Block Party,” slated to take place on Oct. 7, where they will headline along with other acts.

Rapper-producer Big K.R.I.T. is part of the “Made in Durham” lineup, along with The Cool Kids, Zo! & Tall Black Guy and DJ sets from Hourglass and Wally Sparks. Comedian-actress Sam Jay will host the event at Missy Lane’s Assembly Room at 310 East Main Street in Durham, North Carolina.

Little Brother, consisting of Phonte and rapper Big Pooh, announced the block party with some of their signature humor. The duo released a video clip with the two parodying a W.C.W. wrestling promo. Portraying the wrestling duo Harlem Heat (Phonte as Booker T and Big Pooh as Stevie Ray), they lampooned a promo featuring Booker T infamously dropping the n-word toward legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan.

The block party is part of a yearlong celebration of the 20th anniversary of Little Brother’s 2003 debut album, “The Listening.” Rolling Stone included the album on its list of the 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums of All-Time.

The duo began commemorating the anniversary in March with a four-city concert tour. Later this year, Phonte and Big Pooh are set to release a documentary on their lives and career, titled “May the Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story.”

The duo founded Little Brother in 1998 during their time at North Carolina Central University. Little Brother, who started as a trio with DJ-producer 9th Wonder (leaving after their 2005 sophomore album, “The Minstrel Show”), has worked with several hip-hop luminaries and served as inspiring for many rap stars, ranging from Kanye West and Lil Wayne to Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“Made in Durham: A Little Brother Block Party” tickets are available now. Festivities will start at 12 p.m. E.T., with live performances slated to begin at 3 p.m. E.T.

