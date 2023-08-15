Who are the two Black people named in the Trump indictment in Georgia?

Harrison Floyd, was the executive director of Black Voices for Trump and Trevian Kutti is a Chicago-based publicist who previously had a close working relationship with Kanye West.

Two Black people are included in the federal indictment against Donald Trump in Georgia: The leader of a group the former president funded to boost 2020 voter turnout and the former publicist for Kanye West.

Harrison Floyd, the executive director of Black Voices for Trump who is also known as Willie Floyd, is one of the 19 defendants in the indictment for his alleged involvement in planning a “criminal enterprise” to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results. According to Newsweek, he was essentially a member of the Trump 2020 campaign staff.

The indictment, handed down by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis after a grand jury probe and filed in Fulton County Superior Court, accuses him of violating the Georgia RICO Act, conspiring to solicit the publication of fraudulent statements and writings, and attempting to influence witnesses.

A deputy monitors the scene Monday near Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, where indictments were filed against former President Donald Trump and 18 others, including the leader of a group Trump funded to boost voter turnout and a former publicist for Kanye West. (AP Photo by Alex Slitz)

Floyd’s LinkedIn profile notes that he has “over 15 years of proven experience in operations, crisis management, government, and political campaigns” and “possesses a comprehensive background in intergovernmental and community relations, public policy, and staff management,” which he says came from working on Capitol Hill, on a presidential campaign and with the Marines.

The website of the Second Genesis Foundation website, a nonprofit that aids those battling addiction and substance abuse, claims that Harrison oversaw the largest coalition of the 2020 election cycle and “succeeded in increasing President Trump’s support from Black Americans and helped garner the highest share of minority voters since 1960.”

Floyd’s LinkedIn profile doesn’t indicate his current or previous jobs. However, Second Genesis Foundation said that as of late 2022, he was a partner at Commonwealth International and the executive producer of Bright News.

According to Deadline, the indictment also includes charges against Trevian Kutti. The Chicago-based publicist allegedly traveled to Atlanta to sway Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman’s testimony before the Georgia grand jury regarding allegations of election fraud.

The indictment specifically accuses Floyd of enlisting pastor Stephen Lee to set up a meeting with Freeman and Kutti. Last year, the Georgia grand jury requested that Floyd testify on his alleged part in pressing Freeman to falsely admit election fraud, Newsweek reported.

ABC 7 Chicago reports that the indictment’s charges against Floyd, Kutti, and Lee include “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings” and “influencing witnesses.”

According to Newsweek, an Atlanta grand jury on Monday filed 41 counts against former president Trump and 18 others, including his former personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The charges include racketeering, disobeying an official oath, perjury, false statements and forgery.

It is the fourth indictment this year against the former president — who is also the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president for 2024 — and it so far contains the most extensive allegations against him.

Trump, Harrison, Kutti, and the other 16 people have nearly two weeks to turn themselves in. The Fulton County district attorney will try all 19 concurrently, ABC 7 reported.

