Watch: Felicia Davis brings climate change awareness to HBCU campuses

Pattrn returns for a new episode of "Faces of Change," this time following Felicia Davis and the HBCU Green Fund she created.

Historically Black colleges and universities all around the country have always yearned to keep its new generations of students abreast of the latest issues that affect the Black community. But climate change has been the personal mission of Felicia Davis, founder of the HBCU Green Fund.

Felicia Davis has made it her personal mission to advance sustainability in several different key communities and at HBCUs all over the country.

In the above video, Pattrn followed Davis to show why hers should be considered a true Face of Change.

