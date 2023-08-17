At Curlfest and beyond, Curly Girl Collective’s true purpose is serving the Black community

Following Curlfest 2023's 'bounce back' after a three-year hiatus, the five founders of the Curly Girl Collective discuss putting Black empowerment at the forefront.

Before Curly Girl Collective blossomed into a globally recognized brand, it began life as an email thread. It was 2010, and as a new generation of Black women was starting to move away from relaxers and perms, the Natural Hair Chain served as a safe space for them to ask questions, share resources and get advice on transitioning to natural hair.

After several conversations through email, Tracy Coleman, Melody Henderson, Charisse Higgins, Simone Mair and Gia Lowe decided to plan a small get-together. The group met at Coleman’s home and instantly felt affirmed in that shared and supportive space. Wanting more people to experience the energy they did that night, the quintet formed the Curly Girl Collective and began to plan more events throughout the year. As their fanbase and recognition grew, so did the demand for their sold-out events, and they continued to evolve.

(Left to right) Melody Henderson, Simone Mair and Charisse Higgins at CurlFest 2023 at Randall’s Island Park in New York City, July 15, 2023. Photo: Vonecia for Curly Girl Collective

In 2014, the five founders introduced their community of naturalistas to a new event; an outdoor picnic to accommodate their now robust community. Thus, Curlfest was born. Kicking off in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, the event quickly became a visual representation of everything the Curly Girl Collective stood for, a celebration of Black hair and a safe space for every person to be comfortable being their authentic selves.

“The first Curlfest was about 800 to 1000 people … and then fast forward [to] 2023, we had our ‘bounce back,’ and we’ve got a whole island,” Henderson told theGrio, referring to this year’s July celebration on Randall’s Island after a three-year hiatus. “It’s been a good journey. The community has grown exponentially, and it’s really a global movement at this point, which is something that is the fuel for us,” she added.

Higgins and Mair shared similar sentiments, with Higgins remarking how “rewarding” and “humbling” it has been to create an event valued by people around the world. That feeling and the knowledge that this is something bigger than themselves continues to drive the collective forward.

“We know collectively this is bigger than us,” added Mair. “The mission is bigger and has way more impact than any of our temporary hurdles or bumps in the road.”

Despite the company’s now-significant growth, Curly Girl Collective continues to serve its community by keeping Black people at the forefront of everything it does. From the brands they collaborate with to the music they feature at their event, the focus remains on the Black diaspora as the founders lean into their community to ensure each collaboration and activity caters to the Black experience.

Attendees at Curlfest 2023 on July 15, 2023, at Randall’s Island Park in New York City. (Photo: ShotbyNi for Curly Girl Collective)

One of the Curly Girl Collective’s core values is bringing others along for the ride by reaching back into the community to amplify and support small Black-owned businesses. Henderson noted that success stories like Mielle and Pardon My Fro that started on the Curlfest lawn fuel the team’s entrepreneurial fire.

“We’re expanding [the] community, and we’re remembering when we started,” Higgins explained. “We are having over 100 small businesses in our vendor marketplace that we’re featuring. We are working with other community partners or other people doing similar things in our community that is celebrating joy.”

For the first time during Curlfest 2023, Curly Girl Collective created a “beauty village” specifically centered around Black businesses. Set apart from the mainstream vendor marketplace, the section gave smaller brands space to shine away from the splashy activations of the larger names in attendance.

Curlfest 2023 Kicks Off Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Attendees at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Bolden skincare gives attendees their close-up Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Mielle teams up with Sally Beauty for a Curlfest 2023 activation Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective An attendee at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Vendors at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Vendors at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Vendors at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective An attendee at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Vendors at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Vendors at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Vendors at Curlfest 2023 Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective The Curlfest 2023 Mainstage Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective Curlfest 2023 Kicks Off Photo: Noir Photography for Curly Girl Collective

Ashley Renee, the owner of Goddess Herbals and a first-time Curlfest vendor, appreciated the opportunity to connect directly with her customers and other Black business owners. Natalia Melville’s HennaDready is a veteran small business on the Curlfest lawn; Melville started coming to Curlfest in 2015, providing elaborate henna tattoos for the naturalistas. With a business that relies heavily on word of mouth, being on the lawn at Curlfest helps her educate people on the art form and gain more customers while doing what she loves.

“Every year, they just keep getting better and better,” said Melville of the event. “I appreciate the support that I get from my clients and my new clients every time. I literally have people who come here just for me, so it’s really a good start for [a] small business … and it’s amazing.”

For nearly a decade, Curly Girl Collective has been a pivotal force in promoting the beauty and care of natural hair textures, but also the betterment of Black people and businesses. Their partnerships now extend beyond haircare to include other businesses, such as banks and skincare lines.

“Even though it’s centered around natural beauty and natural hair, it’s not just about hair,” Henderson said. “It’s really about the empowerment of our people as a whole.”

Kayla Grant is a multimedia journalist with bylines in Business Insider, Shondaland, Oz Magazine, Prism, Rolling Out and more. She writes about culture, books and entertainment news. Follow her on Twitter: @TheKaylaGrant

