‘The Blind Side’ star Quinton Aaron calls legal battle between Michael Oher and Tuohys a ‘sad situation’

The actor who played Oher in the hit 2009 film opened up to People about the legal situation days after the former NFL player filed a petition in Tennessee probate court.

Star of “The Blind Side” Quinton Aaron has shared his thoughts regarding the recent legal battle between Michael Oher and Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy.

As theGrio previously reported, earlier this week NFL star Michael Oher and subject for the hit film “The Blind Side,” filed a petition in Tennessee probate court accusing the Tuohys of lying to him about adopting him, making him sign conservatorship papers instead of adoption papers years ago. The news has sparked conversation online regarding Oher’s story, the 2009 film and conservatorships at large.

Aaron played Oher in the 2009 hit film opposite Sandra Bullock, who went on to win an Academy Award for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy. Aaron spoke out about the “unfortunate” situation to People, saying, “It’s a sad situation because having gotten a chance to meet both the Tuohy family and Michael Oher, this is not really anything that I would wish for them. It’s unfortunate.”

He continued, “My prayers go out to both parties, and I hope they could come to some kind of resolve that makes ’em whole, or just get past this without the complete destruction of their relationship.”

As theGrio previously reported, Oher is asking for termination of the conservatorship as well as “full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story,” wanting to be paid what he is owed as well as interest.

The petition alleges that Oher discovered the news in February of this year, “when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.”

The Tuohy family have shared their own response to Oher’s claims, alleging that the football player attempted a “shakedown” with the family, demanding $15 million before filing the petition. A statement from their lawyer issued to People alleges the Tuohys, “opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support, and most of all, unconditional love.”

