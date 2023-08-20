Patriots’ Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after game-ending injury with Packers

Bolden, a rookie, was drafted from Jackson State University in the 2023 draft

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from a Green Bay area hospital following a series of evaluations after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of New England’s exhibition game with the Packers.

The Patriots said in a statement Sunday that Bolden, who appeared to collide with teammate Calvin Munson while attempting to make a hit on a pass completion to Green Bay’s Malik Heath, will travel with the team Sunday when it returns Massachusetts.

New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured during the second half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The league made the decision to call off the remainder of the game after Bolden’s injury, with the Patriots leading 21-17 with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter.

The team said after the injury that Bolden had movement in all his extremities and was transported to Aurora Bay Medical Center for testing. As medical officials treated Bolden, both teams left their respective sidelines and got on the field, with some players getting on one knee.

The incident came more than seven months after Damar Hamlin — a Buffalo Bills safety — went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2.

The Patriots say they’ve canceled their scheduled joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville.

The Patriots will train in Foxborough this week and fly to Tennessee on Thursday for Friday’s exhibition game.

Bolden is a seventh-round pick from Jackson State.

