Sha’Carri Richardson back on top as she bags fastest time at qualifiers

Sha’Carri Richardson is still competing at the top of her game in track and field, winning the quickest time in the 100-meter heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday.

Following a botched start that caused a delayed heat, Richardson took the lead and sped home in a quick 10.92. She was one of three runners to clock in under 11 seconds, according to Olympics.com.

Richardson, one of the fastest women in the world, reportedly pretended to flick sweat off her brow as she crossed the finish line.

Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the 100-meter heats Sunday during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She finished first. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Louisiana State University sprinter executed a comparable victory move in April after she crushed the 100-meter sprint while participating at the 2023 Miramar Invitational, taking home her first solo triumph of the track and field season.

Richardson lifted her arms in triumph after finishing in 10.57 seconds in that race, equivalent to a legal-wind time of 10.77 seconds, theGrio previously reported.

Her successful appearance in Budapest follows a rocky couple of years for Richardson, who wasn’t chosen to compete for the United States at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, last summer.

After failing a drug test during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene in the summer of 2021, Richardson was rendered ineligible to participate in the 2020 Summer Olympics (held in 2021).

Richardson’s victory during the trials in the 100-meter dash, which she completed in 10.86 seconds, was also thrown out.

Richardson tested positive for THC, a substance present in marijuana. The Dallas native said she smoked marijuana — which the World Anti-Doping Agency classifies as a forbidden drug for sports — for her mental health as she attempted to deal with the passing of her biological mother a week before her qualifying race for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

