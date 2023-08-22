Watch: Bird-watcher Christian Cooper gets Show on National Geographic Channel

A Black man who was racially profiled while birding in Central Park, lands a new National Geographic series.

Christian Cooper, the Black man brought to prominence by recording a woman making false claims about him to the police in Central Park, will soon be hosting a National Geographic TV series for birdwatchers. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Loading the player...

You might remember Christian Cooper from the infamous 2020 viral video when Amy Cooper racially profiled and falsely accused him of threatening her life as he was birdwatching in Central Park. Since then, Christian has used this unpleasant experience to build something beautiful. The “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” National Geographic series now follows the bird-watcher as he travels the world. He joins TheGrio to talk about the show and his hopes to encourage people, particularly Black and brown communities, to go birdwatching.

Learn more about “The Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper ” from the clip above, and tune into theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill tonight at 7 pm ET on theGrio cable channel.