WNBA players glow in new Glossier campaign

Ariel Atkins, Diamond Miller and other WNBA players are flexing their modeling skills in a campaign for Glossier’s “Stretch Foundation.”

Loading the player...

From crossovers to coverage, Glossier’s latest campaign highlights the beauty of WNBA stars.

Glossier, the exclusive beauty partner of the WNBA, invited players off the court to star in a campaign promoting its new “Stretch Foundation.” In honor of the launch of its first foundation product, Glossier called on Ariel Atkins of the Washington Mystics, Diamond Miller of the Minnesota Lynx, and other notable WNBA stars for an outdoor shoot honoring the brand’s ethos of “beauty in real life.”

Ariel Atkins in Glossier’s new “Stretch Foundation” campaign (Screenshot: Glossier/YouTube)

“I enjoyed how fun this shoot was; I am honestly just starting my makeup journey,” Atkins told People magazine. “So it was fun to be a part of a shoot that was focused on something so natural to me, which is to be active and stretch.”

Intertwining beauty and sports, this collaboration continues Glossier’s partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Association. Since the launch of their collaboration in 2020 for the “Body Hero” line, the global beauty brand has seamlessly woven itself into the fabric of the WNBA’s world, using courtside signage to establish a prominent presence throughout the games.

The new “Stretch Foundation” ($34) is the first step into the foundation world for the millennial-favorite brand. Mirroring the sweat-resistant, transfer-resistant, and crease-resistant formula of the brand’s “Stretch Concealer,” the new foundation is a long-wear gel-cream-based product that moisturizes and nourishes the skin while enhancing its natural complexion. With 32 shades spanning five undertone and seven shade categories, shoppers can find their perfect shade now on glossier.com.

Glossier, which recently launched in Sephora stores across the country, reports that the new foundation will be available on sephora.com on Sept. 1.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.