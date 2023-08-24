Jermaine Dupri, Keke Palmer, to be honored at annual BMAC Gala

Jesse Collins, Dr. Menna Demessie, Trae the Truth, and others will receive honors at the third annual BMAC Awards on Sept. 21.

The Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) is set to honor Jermaine Dupri, Keke Palmer and others at its 2023 BMAC Gala.

Dupri, songwriter, producer, performer and founder of So So Def, is receiving the BMAC Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award. This year’s gala will pay special tribute to Avant, who died at 92 on Aug. 13. The celebrated music and entertainment mogul served on the BMAC’s Advisory Board during his lifetime.

“With heavy hearts, we also pay tribute to the Black Godfather, Clarence Avant,” said Prophet “Willie” Stiggers, BMAC’s Co-Founder-Chair, in a statement. “He trailblazed the path that we all walk on, and his impact is immeasurable.”

Keke Palmer attends the “2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards” at David H. Koch Theater on June 15, 2023, at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Palmer is one of three recipients of the BMAC Social Impact Award. She is an Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer. Jesse Collins, award-winning producer of events, including the Academy Awards and BET Awards, and Dr. Menna Demessie, senior vice president of Universal Music Group and executive director of the task force for meaningful change, are the other recipients of the Social Impact Award.

Jason Flom, CEO and co-founder of Lava for Good and rapper-activist Trae the Truth, will both receive the BMAC Change Agent Award. Rolling Loud founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif are both being honored with the BMAC 365 Award.

The BMAC is an advocacy organization that aims to address and combat systemic racism within the music industry. The annual gala honors people and organizations that help foster change in the Black music community.

“The BMAC Gala has become synonymous with the importance of centering awareness on equality and equity,” said Caron Veazey, BMAC co-founder, in a statement. “It’s an evening where we come together to shine a light on the incredible contributions of the Honorees and to celebrate the impact they’ve made on the journey towards social justice.”

The third annual BMAC Gala will occur on Sept. 21 at the Beverly Hills Beverly Hilton.

