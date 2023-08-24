Netflix employee, Yohanes Kidane, still missing, police say no evidence of foul play

Just two weeks into his position as a software developer at Netflix, Kidane was seen on security tape leaving his apartment and getting into an Uber headed for San Francisco late on Aug. 14.

Netflix employee Yohanes Kidane has been missing for nearly two weeks, but police say there’s no evidence of foul play in his disappearance.

According to the New York Post, Kidane, a Cornell University graduate, reportedly went missing in San Jose, California, on Aug. 14 — a week after the 22-year-old New Yorker caught another Uber despite his concerns following a journey two days before.

San Jose detectives shared in an update via Twitter that they have informed Kidane’s family of any significant developments and will continue to investigate until they find him.

Family members of Yohanes Kidane flew into San Jose, California, from New York, to aid in the search for him. They attended service and sought support from the congregation at Third Baptist Church. (Photo Credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/ABC7 News Bay Area)

Yosief Kidane, the eldest of three siblings, said he and his younger brother have always shared a close relationship, according to NBC News.

“People have always confused us. Our names, our appearance, our mannerisms,” said Yosief, NBC reported. “We were fortunate to study together, grow up together, learn together.”

Just two weeks into his position as a software developer at Netflix, Kidane was last seen on security tape leaving his apartment and getting into a Black Toyota sedan Uber headed for San Francisco late on Aug. 14, according to the New York Post. The next day, his family reported him missing.

Kidane’s family grew concerned when, on Aug. 14, his phone location kept placing him at the Golden Gate Bridge, which is over an hour away from his apartment.

The following morning, his location was still on the bridge, which alarmed his younger sister, Sarah, especially after he failed to answer her phone calls.

The family claimed on a GoFundMe that Kidane had a “strange encounter” with an Uber driver just two days prior, on Aug. 12, which led him to cancel the ride after crossing into San Francisco from Oakland.

As a result, he was reportedly reluctant to use rideshares alone.

Later, the family learned that Kidane missed work on Aug. 15.

The same day, a commuter discovered Kidane’s wallet at the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center, including $30 in cash, several ID cards, and his untouched smartphone. They took the items to the Marin California Highway Patrol.

Uber confirmed that records show Kidane rode the Uber without incident to his destination, the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center.

“Later his backpack was found near the Golden Gate Bridge and had two of his laptops and personal documents seemingly untouched,” said Yosief.

Eritrean immigrant parents raised Kidane and his brothers in Webster, New York. Last week, Yosief and their father traveled to San Francisco to assist with the search.

In a last-ditch effort, the family began putting up posters throughout San Francisco, near hospitals, children’s, and homeless shelters.

“He is just a really sweet person, a beautiful soul,” said Robby Merkov, who has known Kidane since third grade. “He is just one of those people you want to cherish in your life.”

On the day of his disappearance, Merkov, Kidane, and two other friends texted in their group chat to discuss visiting him after he accepted his dream job at Netflix. They reportedly made no mention of anything unusual.

Yosief noted that Kidane was “very smart” and excited to begin working at Netflix. He frequently praised his colleagues for their knowledge and abilities.

On Aug. 13, the brothers had a phone conversation that lasted for almost an hour.

“We’re going to find him and we’re going to bring him home,” Yosief insisted, the New York Post reported. “We’re not going to stop. We know our friends and family and the community is not going to stop.”

