Prince’s ‘Diamonds and Pearls’ album to be reissued

The classic 1991 album is getting its first-ever reissue with 47 unreleased tracks, unseen concert footage and brand new merchandise.

Prince fans, rejoice! The late pop icon’s album “Diamonds and Pearls” is getting the reissue treatment, with a rerelease set to drop later this year with 47 new tracks.

Singer Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on June 1, 2007, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR)

According to Rolling Stone, the reissue will include over two hours of concert footage in addition to the vault tracks. The album is now available for preorder, with two unreleased songs available for listening.

The first, “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” is a vault track from May 28, 1991, recorded originally at Larrabee Sound Studios, Studio A, in Los Angeles. The second track is an early cut of the “Diamonds and Pearls” song “Insatiable,” with “lyrics and additional instruments cut from the song’s final version,” per Rolling Stone.

The reissue will consist of three versions: a proper remaster of the album, a deluxe version and a super deluxe version. The unreleased concert recording is from Prince and the New Power Generation’s Jan. 11, 1992, “Live at the Grand Slam” show.

The beloved 1991 album was the first Prince recorded with the backing band, The New Power Generation, spawning hits like “Insatiable,” “Cream,” “Gett Off” and the title track. The band consisted of Sonny Thompson, Damon Dickson, Rosie Gaines, Michael Bland, Kirk Johnson, Tony M, Levi Seacer, Jr., and Tommy Barbarella.

