R. Kelly, Universal to pay over half-million to victims

United States District Judge Ann M. Donnelly sentenced the disgraced musician to 30 years in prison in 2022 for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

A judge has ruled that R. Kelly and Universal Music Group must pay over half a million in music royalties toward his victims’ restitution and criminal fines, per a Variety report.

The disgraced R&B singer, as theGrio previously reported, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison in 2022 for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex. Now, per Variety, Judge Donnelly has signed an order directing Universal Music Group to submit payment to cover Kelly’s unpaid fines.

When Kelly was sentenced in 2021, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment were ordered to pay the half-million dollars Kelly owes to the sex abuse victims. According to Variety, the file “cited both UMG and Sony were believed to be “in possession of property” belonging to Kelly that amounted to the $504,289 bill” he owed in restitution fees and criminal fines.

Per the new ruling, Sony no longer has to pay as Kelly’s music royalties with Universal are said to cover the entire bill.

As theGrio previously reported, Kelly, who received massive support and critical acclaim throughout his career in the music industry, had rumors of sexual misconduct and abuse swirling around him from as early as the ’90s. It was not until the #MeToo movement and the popular documentary “Surviving R. Kelly,” that widespread public outrage emerged.

Kelly was found guilty on nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering, three of coercing minors into sexual activity, and three counts of producing sex tapes involving a minor. At the time of the sentencing, Judge Donnelly told Kelly, “Although sex was certainly a weapon that you used, this is not a case about sex. It’s a case about violence, cruelty and control.”

