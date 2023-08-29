Watch: Ron DeSantis heckled and booed at a vigil following racist murders in Florida

Associated Press reports on how Gov. DeSantis' unexpected appearance at a Jacksonville, Florida vigil after a shooting was cut short.

Loading the player...

The city of Jacksonville, Florida has been in a mourning period following Saturday’s murders of three Black people by the hands of a white, racist shooter. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took time to make an appearance, give his condolences and attempt to speak on the matter before a crowd of mourning Jacksonville residents.

DeSantis attempted to condemn the 21-year-old shooter, who, according to the Associated Press, left behind a suicide note detailing their racist motivation clearly. The Republican presidential hopeful seemed to be blindsided by the immediate questioning, jeers and boos.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis participates in the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!