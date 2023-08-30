Black-led firm to develop bigger African American history museum in Philly

Frontier Development and Hospitality Group, a Black-led firm based in Washington, will help expand Philadelphia’s African American history museum.

According to The Philadelphia Tribune, the city selected the company to aid in transforming the former Family Court building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway into a boutique hotel. As part of the expansion, the African American Museum will also move from its small location at 701 Arch Street to a more prominent space on the block.

Screenshot of the Family Court building on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. (Credit: YouTube CBS Philadelphia)

Evens Charles, founder and managing principal of Frontier Development & Hospitality Group, said at a news conference Tuesday that he is proud “to be selected as a co-developer on a “transformational project.”

“I’m just filled with so much gratitude that the City of Philadelphia, PIDC, and all stakeholders put in their [request for proposals] a diversity and equity component to allow a firm like mine to have this great opportunity,” Charles added, according to The Philadelphia Tribune.

In August, the city announced that four development companies had been selected as finalists to redesign the site; proposals were due in February.

“This particular proposal offered the best mix of development team diversity, experience, project financing, and a very thoughtful design,” said Jodie Harris, president of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., the city’s public-private economic development corporation, at the news conference.

Since 2010, the city has sought proposals for redeveloping the Family Court building as a hotel. There will be more than 200 rooms in the rehabilitated building and a restaurant, bar, and event space.

The proposal calls for new buildings that will house the African American Museum, the expansion of the Free Library’s Parkway Central Library, and the library’s new Children and Family Center, per The Philadelphia Tribune.

Harris said the proposal “represents a unique fusion of sustainable, forward-thinking development and a profound respect for Philadelphia’s history.”

The city committed $50 million in funding for the new project.

The developers need a variety of permits to complete renovation work on the historic court building. It was built in 1941 and appears on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places.

Sabrina Brooks, chair of the African American Museum in Philadelphia’s board of directors, noted at the news conference that the museum is “excited to have a new, state-of-the-art building dedicated to fulfilling our mission and vision.”

“Our new location will serve as a reminder of Philadelphia’s inherent connection to Black history, culture, and heritage,” Brooks said. “And we will submit our legacy here in Philadelphia alongside famed institutions like the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Barnes Foundation.”

“We envision AAMP to be a world-class destination while also serving as a pillar and resource to the communities that we all call home,” Brooks added.

According to Brooks, the museum needs space to host exhibitions, conduct educational programs, and engage the community. It also needs space to store artwork and artifacts.

Project completion is likely to occur in 2028.