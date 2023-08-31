Musical fairy tale ’10 Songs for Charity’ to premiere in September

The upcoming project from filmmaker Karin Junger hits video on demand this September through Freestyle Digital Media, Allen Media Group's film distribution division.

Loading the player...

Get ready for a musical fairy tale: “10 Songs for Charity.” The new film centers around the “bitter reality of sex trafficking and prostitution.”

“10 Songs for Charity” official poster (Photo: Freestyle Digital Media)

Per a press release sent to theGrio, Freestyle Digital Media, Allen Media Group’s film distribution division, has obtained the North American rights to the upcoming film. The project tells the story of two sisters, Charity and Happy, who “go to Brussels from Lagos and apply for asylum, but it has long been clear that they have been recruited to immediately disappear into prostitution there.”

“Together with other undocumented women they endure hardships, exploitation and humiliation with resilience and song, until one day it all becomes too much and they revolt, singing their fury from the rooftops,” the film synopsis reads.

Using a “hyper-reality” of song and dance, the film “has an empowering effect without losing sight of the precarious situation of the women.”

Check out the trailer for the film below:

Directed by Karin Junger, the film is co-written by Junger, Brigit Hillenius, and Ijeoma Grace Agu. Agu and Omoteniola Famodimu star as Charity and Happy, alongside Morganna Love, Shirma Rouse and La Baby Jacqueline Morales in supporting roles.

“10 Songs for Charity” will be available to rent and own on HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms in North America and on DVD on Sept. 29, 2023, through Freestyle Digital Media. For more on the upcoming film, head to the official site here.

Allen Media Group owns TheGrio.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!