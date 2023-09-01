After canceling Black radio shows, Detroit station picks up right-wing hosts

Kevin Adell, owner of WFDF 910AM Superstation, abruptly terminated Black talk radio shows in mid-August. Right-wing outrage is set to replace them.

Loading the player...

A Detroit talk radio station that served Black listeners is shifting to the right.

Kevin Adell, the owner of WFDF 910AM Superstation, abruptly terminated Black talk radio shows in mid-August. According to the Detroit Metro Times, ESPN Radio replaced the previous programming, and Adell refuted claims he would transition to a conservative talk show format.

However, the mogul’s plans have reportedly changed, and he will soon replace the Black shows with programming encouraging right-wing outrage.

Kevin Adell, the wealthy, white owner of Detroit’s WFDF 910AM Superstation, previously denied claims he would transition to a conservative talk show format after ousting Black hosts. But he’s doing just that, according to the billboards now going up. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

The white and wealthy Adell intends to advertise his station’s new conservative views on more than two dozen billboards in the Detroit area. The first, advertising “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” and “The Glenn Beck Program,” went up Thursday along I-275 near the Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

“The Glenn Beck Program” will broadcast from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday, immediately followed by “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” from noon to 3 p.m.

Beck, a former Fox News anchor, has come under fire for spreading false conspiracies and stirring up conservatives with divisive language.

“The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” which replaced “The Rush Limbaugh Show” in June 2021, has drawn criticism for advancing anti-vaccination conspiracies, downplaying racism and spewing sexism.

In January 2015, Adell bought the Radio Disney-owned 50,000-watt station and introduced the discussion show format, targeting a Black audience. He advertised 910AM, calling it “Detroit’s only urban talk station,” with billboards throughout the area.

The station was primarily advertised to Black listeners, theGrio previously reported, serving as a platform for Black thought leaders to speak out on Black issues.

According to the Metro Times, a program with renowned area journalist Bankole Thompson and the Rev. Al Sharpton’s syndicated radio show were part of 910AM’s format roster. However, Adell failed to compensate most of his hosts, making it challenging to find qualified commentators and keep them as regular contributors.

He claimed last month that the format was no longer profitable, with only about 2,100 monthly listeners.

“When you look at it, no one supported it,” Adell said then, theGrio previously reported. “I couldn’t get the community to support it … I didn’t have an obligation to anyone because no one was getting paid.”

The station’s full conservative talk radio programming — in addition to the weekday shows featuring Beck, Travis and Sexton — also includes “Fox News Rundown,” “The Sean Hannity Show,” “Bill O’Reilly” and “Our American Stories,” and others.

According to Metro Times, conservative talk radio has become incredibly popular since the success of the now-deceased Limbaugh, who gained a loyal following — especially among white listeners without college degrees — for his divisive and racist commentary on the daily news.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!