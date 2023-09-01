Jaafar Jackson bares ‘uncanny’ resemblance to uncle Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic, says director

Jaafar Jackson, Michael Jackson's nephew, will portray the King of Pop in the forthcoming biopic, "Michael."

Jaafar Jackson, who is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in his forthcoming biopic, apparently resembles his uncle, according to the film’s director, Antoine Fuqua.

Fuqua spoke about the biopic, “Michael,” during a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. He stated that Jaafar’s embodiment of the late King of Pop is “uncanny” and not just when it comes to his likeness. “Sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It’s really uncanny,” Fuqua said. “Graham King, who is a fantastic producer, found him and introduced him to me, and I was blown away.”

Jaafar Jackson is the son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother and co-lead singer of the Jackson 5. Jaafar Jackson announced in January that he would portray his uncle in the film about his life and career. “I’m humbled and honored to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar Jackson posted on his Instagram page. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Michael Jackson is the subject of a biopic starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson. Above, the King of Pop is seen in March 2009, announcing plans for a summer residency at the O2 Arena in London. He died before it could happen. (Photo by Tim Whitby/Getty Images)

“Michael” marks Jaafar Jackson’s first major film role.

King, who also produced the hit Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” stated that Jaafar Jackson “organically personifies” Michael’s personality. “I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson,” King said of Jaafar Jackson, who was selected for the role after a worldwide search.

Fuqua was announced as director of “Michael” in January, and he addressed whether controversies surrounding allegations of sexual abuse against the pop icon would be included in the film. He stated that the film would portray “the good, bad, and ugly” of Michael Jackson’s complex life.

“Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being,” is the goal, Fuqua said. Michael Jackson was accused of child molestation in the 1990s and stood trial for similar allegations in 2005. He denied all allegations and was acquitted of all counts in 2005. The King of Pop, one of the biggest-selling artists in music history, died at 50 in June 2009.

Production on “Michael” is currently on hold due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes. John Logan, writer of “Skyfall,” “The Aviator,” and “Gladiator,” contributed the screenplay.

Prince Jackson, Michael Jackson’s oldest son, said he’s impressed with King’s research and Logan’s script during an interview on the “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson” podcast. He explained that King’s process included in-depth interviews with Michael Jackson’s family, friends and people he toured with. “After I read the first draft of the script, I called [King] because I was crying afterward,” Prince Jackson said. “I told him he had the most authentic picture of my father.”

