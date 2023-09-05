From Burning Man to Beyoncé: Chris Rock’s wild weekend

The multi-hyphenate entertainer made headlines over the weekend as one of the many stranded at Burning Man and also found his way to Beyoncé's star-studded "Renaissance World Tour" show on Monday evening.

Chris Rock had quite the holiday weekend.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning performer was one of many stranded at the Burning Man festival this weekend. He also, in a fascinating turnaround, attended Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” on Monday night, a particularly star-studded evening that saw thousands gather not only to witness the biggest music tour in years but also celebrate Queen Bey’s 42nd birthday.

Chris Rock of “Fargo” attends the FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, on Jan. 9, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, all eyes have been on the Burning Man festival this year, as thousands of attendees found themselves stranded after unprecedented weather flooded the Nevada desert where the popular festival takes place. The festival-goers were left stuck in foot-deep mud with no working toilets, and the festival was eventually closed to vehicles after authorities began investigating a death in the area.

The entire situation went viral over the weekend, not only due to the unprecedented nature of the popular counterculture festival, but the attendance of many celebrities, including Chris Rock. The “SNL” alum, alongside the musician Diplo, supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter actress Kaia Gerber, and Academy Award-nominee Austin Butler walked for miles, trudging through deep mud to escape the festival.

Diplo shared a video to his Instagram of the experience, where he revealed that a fan recognized him and Rock on the side of the road and offered them a ride out of Burning Man in the back of their pickup truck. In an interview with CNN, the Grammy Award-winning DJ revealed that they rode four miles before finding a ride to Reno. There, they offered $1,000 to “two hippies in the street with a sprinter van” to take them to the airport.

Diplo amazingly made it to his Saturday night concert in D.C., while Rock made it home safe as well, with enough time to attend the hottest night in music on Monday evening. Rock was joined by stars like Meghan Markle, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland and Lizzo at the show, where stars came together at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles to celebrate Beyoncé.

Fans immediately posted videos online of the various celebrities filing into the stadium for the show, including footage of the comedian walking in with Lizzo and the Kardashian family.

It’s safe to say we’ll be on the lookout for Rock’s next stand-up set, which will hopefully have some hilarious insights into his truly remarkable weekend.

