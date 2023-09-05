Two Morehouse students die in Labor Day car crash

The car reportedly hit two power poles and overturned near Linwood Avenue.

The son of retired Eagles defender Hugh Douglas was one of two Morehouse College students killed in a car accident on Labor Day, the school announced Monday evening on Facebook.

Georgia State Patrol officers say Hugh Douglas, the famed player’s son, and his friend Christion Files Jr. were traveling at high speeds on Church Street in East Point, per the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Their vehicle left the road as it passed another car in a curve. The car hit two power poles and overturned near Linwood Avenue. Sadly, both students died at the scene.

Morehouse mourns the loss of Hugh Douglas '25 & Christion Files Jr. '25, who were involved in a devastating car accident on Monday. These young men leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all.https://t.co/xgcM7OZfsN pic.twitter.com/QnRYryBrqK — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) September 5, 2023

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Douglas and Files Jr. were college roommates and members of the class of 2025 at Morehouse. They were both studying business administration. The school described Douglas as “an exceptional student who displayed immense dedication and promise.”

Douglas was a member of the Morehouse Business Association, an AltFinance Fellow and a Goldman Sachs Fellow. The school said he interned at Ares Management Corporation in Los Angeles over the summer.

Files served as co-captain of the Morehouse track and field team and was media chair for the Junior Class Council.

“Hugh and Christion were not just friends but also roommates during their sophomore year, and their loss is deeply felt by all of us in the Morehouse family,” Kevin Booker, vice president for student services and dean of the college, said in a statement reported by the Inquirer.

“During these difficult times, we must come together as a community to remember and celebrate the lives of Hugh and Christion. They leave a legacy of excellence, passion, and dedication that will continue to inspire us all,” Booker added.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Douglas’ father, 94.1 WIP host and retired NFL star Hugh Douglas, posted a simple message on social media amid news of his son’s death: “You were already a better man than me.”

