Dollar General pledges $2.5 million to Jacksonville organizers after racist shooting

The retailer also announced plans to completely remodel the store, which is crucial for "providing daily necessities" to Jacksonville residents, before reopening in late September or early October.

Dollar General has pledged $2.5 million to Jacksonville organizers following a racially motivated shooting at one of its stores that left three people dead, including a store employee.

The retailer stated on Friday that the funds will support “efforts and organizations focused on healing and hope for Jacksonville,” CBS News reported.

“The entire DG family continues to mourn the senseless, hate-driven loss of life that took place last weekend,” Dollar General CEO Jeff Owen said in a statement. “Our focus continues to be on supporting the victims’ families, our employees and their loved ones, alongside how we can best support and stand with the greater Jacksonville community.”

Dollar General is pledging $2.5 million toward “efforts and organizations focused on healing” in Jacksonville, Florida, after a racist attack that killed three people at one of its stores. The site remained cordoned off Aug. 27 as people walked by the day after the shooting. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Dollar General reportedly plans to donate $500,000 to the First Coast Relief Fund, which aids citizens of North Florida during natural and man-made disasters, and $1 million to nonprofits and community organizations they will select after “conversations with the local community.”

The company stated that it would contribute a matching gift of up to $1 million to its Employee Assistance Foundation, which helps employees in need.

In addition, the business said it will donate $50,000 to the area’s food banks to help combat food insecurity.

The killings happened on Aug. 26, when a white man opened fire and killed 52-year-old Uber driver Angela Carr. He then walked inside the store and shot an employee, 19-year-old Anolt Laguerre Jr., and a customer, Jerrald De’Shaun Gallion, 29. The shooter, identified as Ryan Palmeter, 21, then turned the gun on himself.

CBS reported that a GoFundMe organized by Laguerre’s brother for burial expenses said he was working at the store “while also pursuing his passion for video games by streaming on the side.”

Gallion was the manager at a nearby restaurant.

Dollar General said it intends to completely remodel the store, an outlet that is crucial for “providing daily necessities” to Jacksonville residents, before reopening in late September or early October, according to CBS.

