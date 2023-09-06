Don’t want dry hair this fall? Do these 8 things.

Cooler temps and drier air are coming, but with some simple steps, they don’t have to rob your hair of hydration.

Beyoncé’s birthday has passed. The leaves are starting to change colors. The kids are back in school. In other words, fall is officially on the way. While cooler temperatures and drier air can be a welcome opportunity to refresh our personal style, the seasonal changes can wreak havoc on our hair.

Transitioning from the heat waves of the summer to the colder months often calls for adjusting our hair and beauty routines accordingly. During the summer, it may have been easier to wash your hair and let it air dry, or you may have kept it in braids or twists for the season. Now that fall is moving in (with winter soon to follow), it’s time to reconsider how to keep our hair styled, functional, and, above all else, hydrated and healthy.

Keeping your hair hydrated in the fall and winter can be challenging but not impossible. (Photo credit: Adobe Stock/Drobot Dean)

Of course, keeping your hair moisturized depends on your texture and styling goals, so we’ve gathered eight tips to consider if you do not want dry hair this fall.

Deal with any damage

You may have spent the summer with your hair in a protective style, but that doesn’t mean you didn’t experience some damage. Before the temperatures get too cold and the air too dry, consider cutting off any damaged ends. It may sound counterintuitive, but if you’re aiming for length, doing this will ensure healthy and thriving hair gets the attention it needs rather than wasting your effort on split ends. Plus, trims can prevent damage from spreading and help retain moisture.

Moisturize your hair daily

Whether your hair is relaxed, color-treated or natural, it needs regular moisture. One popular tried and true method is the L-O-C method (liquid, oil, and cream). You can fill up a spray bottle for a quick spritz of water and follow up with a leave-in conditioner, hair oil, and curl cream or moisturizer to give you the best results for your hair. Depending on your texture and the tightness of your coils, you may need more product as the weather gets colder and drier. But don’t feel beholden to doing the L-O-C method in order; some recommend applying conditioner and moisturizer before the oil to seal in as much moisture as possible.

Use heat responsibly

As colder weather rules out air drying in many daily routines and the number of functions and parties in the colder months ramps up, even the most diligent among us can start reaching for the blow dryer and the hot tools. If avoiding heat isn’t realistic or possible, at least use it responsibly. Enlist the help of heat-protecting products and try to maintain styles for multiple days by wrapping your hair with a silk scarf or using rollers at night. Heat damage can happen in the shower, too; washing or rinsing our hair with cool water may be unpleasant, but extremely hot water can strip away the moisture from our hair.

Do some protective styling

Maybe you’re coming off of an active summer where your hair was manipulated nearly every day. Or maybe your fall is about to be busier than the dog days of summer were. Regardless, protective styles such as braids, twists, updos, weaves and wigs are easy ways to manage hair retention, moisture, and your time and patience during the hustle and bustle of the fall and holiday months. You can seek out a professional for box braids or twists, or do simple side twists yourself at home.

Don’t overwash your hair

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends washing tightly coiled hair once a week or every other week. This is because overwashing tightly coiled hair can strip it of its natural and essential oils. Keep this advice close to the chest as temperatures start dropping.

Don’t sleep on a good deep conditioner — literally

Periodically deep conditioning your hair is recommended for hair maintenance during any season, but especially when it’s colder and drier out. But deep conditioning your hair doesn’t have to be a dramatic all-day production that requires a range of luxury products. It can be letting your conditioner sit longer while you shower. For an extra boost, consider kicking the season off with a hot oil treatment. Hot oil treatments are best applied on freshly shampooed hair, before deep conditioning.

It’s also not a good idea to sleep on wet hair in colder months, so consider the timing of your wash and deep condition. Starting early in the day could allow enough time for a natural air-dry process.

Cover your hair and use satin

Wrapping or covering your hair can be stylish, low-key and protective. Wraps can also help maintain some of that vital moisture by providing a slight barrier between your hair and the harsh air. However, covering your hair can have the opposite effect if the fabric you use is drying. Satin is luxurious and doesn’t dry your hair out. As you reach for hats to protect you from cold weather, consider investing in some with silk lining.

This tip applies to sleeping as well. If you don’t wrap your hair with a silk scarf before bed, consider sleeping on a silk pillowcase. Silk pillowcases feel luxurious and cool, and are great for skin and hair.

Keep yourself hydrated

If you really want to help your hair stay hydrated during the fall and winter, make sure you keep your body hydrated. After all, we are what we eat, and this extends to our hair. Drinking water regularly throughout the day will help provide moisture while products work to maintain it.

