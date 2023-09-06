Five things I wish I’d known before graduating college

From fostering relationships to financial literacy, here's advice for graduating college seniors from the perspective of a recent graduate navigating the real world.

After three years of sleepless nights, endless projects, papers, exams, and finals, this fall, the class of 2024 is entering their senior year of college. As these soon-to-be graduates celebrate all of their “lasts” at their respective universities, there are a few things they can do now — beyond partying — to brace themselves for life post-graduation. Trust me, I’ve been there.

Before claiming that college degree, heed the words of a recent grad. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

When I walked across the stage in 2022, no one had prepared me for the angst of finding a job when the internship-to-full-time pipeline ruptured unexpectedly — or for the impacts a looming recession could have on my job search. While the college experience teaches students many life lessons, there are many things institutions of higher education miss when preparing students for life in the real world. So, whether you are a student, a parent, or a loved one simply trying to look out for your 2024 graduate, here are the things I wish someone had told me as I entered my final year of college.

Book that appointment with the career center

Do not leave campus without meeting with your university’s career center staff or the campus counselor. Once you reach this stage, it’s easy to think you have it all figured out, but the job search might be trickier than you anticipate. From resume edits to alumni networking to salary negotiation tips, university career centers are a great place to start when planning for life post-graduation. To avoid the rush of panicked seniors looking for jobs days before walking across the stage, begin meeting with your school’s career offices during the fall semester.

Use resources while you still have them

Whether it’s access to free mental/physical health resources, the career center, or special student discounts, use it! In addition to on-campus resources, several national professional development organizations like the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Association of Black Accountants, the National Society of Black Engineers, etc., offer special membership discounts and resources for students. By joining these organizations as a student, you not only save money on membership fees but also receive access to a virtual Rolodex of job postings, specialized career tips, workshops, and information that’ll make you more knowledgeable as you enter the workforce.

Build professional connections

Just as your village of friends got you through your first year, a village of strong professional connections can get you through life post-grad. This isn’t just true for recent graduates; a LinkedIn survey found that 70% of employees say networking helped them secure their jobs, and 80% consider networking an important part of overall career success.

Whether it’s a former internship supervisor, an alum who graduated from your program, or a professor, check in on those existing relationships. If you feel like you don’t already have those connections, now is the time to start cultivating them, and you can start with your professors. Beyond giving lectures and grading papers, professors are knowledgeable professionals with real-life experiences in your field of study. Additionally, they have likely seen many students through their collegiate journeys and can offer sound advice on the industry and starting your career. So regardless of whether you were in their class your freshman year or your final semester, take the time to connect with your professors during office hours.

Get smart about money

Beat the “broke college student” claims by becoming financially independent and literate before graduating. While most college students dread the financial aid office, a growing number of universities offer financial literacy classes, counselors, and resources to help students manage their personal finances beyond student loan debt. From breaking down things like the taxes that come with becoming a salaried employee to monthly budgeting tips, financial literacy counselors can save you a lot of stress and confusion as you navigate adulthood. Explore your university’s resources and/or look into external financial literacy programs designed for college students; your future self will thank you for it.

Calm down

While you should be actively working to make your post-grad transition as smooth as possible, it’s important to give yourself grace as a student preparing for graduation. After years of working toward this moment, making it across the finish line can sometimes feel like the hardest, most overwhelming part of your journey. In addition to managing classes, you are now responsible for planning your life in the “real world,” which is filled with possibilities and uncertainties. It’s OK if you turn your tassel in May without a full-time role lined up. Though that’s everyone’s dream, it is not everyone’s reality. You may step into an internship/fellowship or even transition into a part-time role as you figure things out. Regardless, it’s going to be OK.

Ultimately, please do not let anxiety, stress, and societal pressure to have it all figured out distract you from enjoying your senior year of college. Enjoy those precious moments with your friends and the convenience, spontaneity, and freedom that come with life on campus. Now is the time to make memories that’ll last a lifetime.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

