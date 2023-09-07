‘Love is Blind’ season 5: Meet the singles looking for love in Houston

The popular Netflix reality TV series returns for a fifth season later this month in Houston.

“Love is Blind” fans, rejoice! The beloved Netflix reality competition series is back for a fifth season, once again testing if “love is truly blind.”

Johnie Maraist, Erica Anthony, Mayra Cardenas, Aaliyah Cosby, Maris Prakonekham, Paige Tillman, Linda Obi, Miriam Amah in season 5 of “Love is Blind.” (Photo Credit: Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023)

This year, the streamer brings the series to Houston for the first time, with a new group of singles joining the pods and finding love. Like previous seasons, the contestants will fall in love and connect via those pods, where they cannot see what their matches look like until they decide to get engaged.

Netflix describes the season as their “most shocking yet,” with the official description detailing “new challenges, unexpected twists, and surprising turns that will test their personal resolve, and the strength of their connections, more than ever before.”

The synopsis concludes, “Even if the couples can forge a strong enough bond to get engaged sight unseen, can their love survive the challenges waiting for them in the outside world — including protective families, skeptical friends, and the exes they thought they’d left behind?”

Check out the trailer below:

Netflix also announced the singles joining the upcoming series. In the official cast announcement video, the hopeful men and women share their perspectives going into this experience and what they bring to the table as a partner.

Linda, a 32-year-old Talent Acquisition Recruiter, says in the clip she is looking for, “someone who will treat me like the queen I deserve to be treated like, because he’s gonna get that same thing back to me.”

Twenty-five-year-old petroleum engineer Milton shares in the video that he is looking for someone who is “goal-oriented in either a career or passion that they have,” while 27-year-old Enoch is looking for a partner who brings him “peace” and helps “mellow him out.”

Check out the full cast announcement video below:

The upcoming season will debut in four blocks, with the first four episodes dropping on Friday, Sept. 22, episodes 5–7 on Friday, Sept. 29, episodes 8–9 on Friday, Oct. 6, and the finale on Friday, Oct. 13.

