Watch: Should corporal punishment be banned in schools?

To spank or not to spank? Psychologist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler weighs in on the psychological impact corporal punishment could have on your child.

Loading the player...

Corporal punishment is still being used in classrooms across 15 states in the country. Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Sheryl Zeigler stopped by theGrio with Eboni K. Williams to discuss the psychological impact this could have on your child, the psychology behind the cultural patterns and corporal punishment, and if this is something that is linked to slavery.

In North Carolina, “the universal consensus is a response to dozens of research studies that show that physical punishment is an ineffective and harmful practice that increases children’s aggression and disobedience,” ncnewsline.com reports.

Ziegler also notes that children who are engaged in corporal punishment when they are younger are more likely to have issues with addiction, depression, hitting, and/or abusing their own children themselves.

Many have said that spanking and corporal punishment are linked to chattel slavery as an aspect of generational trauma. Ziegler agrees by saying that generational trauma is stored in our genes, so being removed from your family of origin and raising your child somewhere else, but still having that piece of slavery in your family, even multiple generations back, it’s still encoded.

Loading the player...

Check out the full clips above and tune into “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!