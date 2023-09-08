Watch: 10 Celebrities who are Afro-LatinX

Before we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, theGrio is highlighting celebrities who have Latin heritage.

Loading the player...

National Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 to Oct. 15! The month is observed as a time to celebrate and highlight the accomplishments, history and culture of the Latino communities.

National Hispanic heritage month (Adobe Stock).

Before we kick off the month, theGrio is highlighting celebrities who have Latin heritage.

Watch the video above and let us know if you knew these celebrities were LatinX.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!