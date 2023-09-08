Will Republicans actually impeach President Biden?

“These Republicans are dead set on pushing a Trump-era agenda,” Democratic Strategist Ameshia Cross told theGrio.

Loading the player...

As the political environment in Washington steadily intensifies amid a federal criminal case against President Joe Biden’s son, a small yet consistent chorus of Republicans are calling for the president to face impeachment.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., dared Republicans earlier this week to impeach Biden. The junior U.S. senator said if they do take such a path, they would “lose.”

FILE – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visits with people attending a Democratic Party event for candidates to meet and collect signatures for ballot petitions for the upcoming Pennsylvania primary election, at the Steamfitters Technology Center in Harmony, Pa., March 4, 2022. The fate of the Democratic Party is intertwined in a pair of Pennsylvania elections that’ll be closely watched this year. John Fetterman could help the party keep control of the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

“Fetterman is smart in calling this out for what it is,” Democratic strategist Ameshia Cross told theGrio of the former Pennsylvania lieutenant governor. “It’s a Republican trick…talking about impeaching Biden is basically a get back to Donald Trump.”

While speaking with reporters outside of his Capitol Hill office on Wednesday, Fetterman told his GOP colleagues, “Go ahead. Do it, I dare you.”

He added, “If you can find the votes, go ahead because you’re going to lose.”

House Republicans are attempting to impeach Biden over allegations that while he served as vice president, he used his authority to help his son, Hunter Biden, land international business deals with Chinese and Ukrainian nationals.

“There is no evidence to impeach,” declared Cross. “If you call for a vote leading to impeachment, there should be evidence leading to an impeachable offense.”

“They are chasing conspiracy theories and trying to find a crime where there is none,” she added.

Although there is no evidence to support the allegations, House Republicans may move forward with an impeachment inquiry in the coming weeks, according to The Hill. Some House GOP lawmakers are hoping that calls for Biden’s impeachment will hinder his run for re-election.

On the contrary, Fetterman believes an impeachment inquiry into Biden by House Republicans won’t have any impact on his 2024 re-election campaign.

“Everybody would know it’s bulls**t, including them, you know?” he told reporters.

“[Donald] Trump has a mug shot, and he’s been impeached twice. It really would diminish what impeachment means if they try it. They must really want to lose,” said Fetterman.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: U.S. President Joe Biden announces new actions to protect borrowers after the Supreme Court struck down his student loan forgiveness plan in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on June 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-to-3 decision, the court ruled the loan forgiveness program — which was projected to help 40 million people and cost $400 billion — was unconstitutional. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Cross told theGrio that if House Republicans move forward with impeaching Biden, “it’s going to be in the exact same way that we’ve seen it before in the past with other presidents.”

The political analyst also noted that impeachments have not exactly politically damaged former presidents.

She explained, “Former President Clinton actually increased his approval rating and both impeachments did not hurt Donald Trump’s ratings either. In fact, it made him stronger within his base.”

Cross argued that launching an impeachment inquiry into Biden could be detrimental to the Republican Party. She said House Republicans should instead focus their attention on doing their jobs as legislators.

“The American people want them to get to work…to make sure there is a budget that’s passed that helps us to avoid having a fiscal crisis so that the government can actually function,” said Cross. “None of those things matter to” House Republicans.

“These Republicans are dead set on pushing a Trump-era agenda. Even though Trump lost in 2020,” she continued. “He lost the midterms for the Republicans just a couple of years later, and right now, he’s running from court case after court case.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!