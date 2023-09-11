SZA, Cardi B, Janet Jackson and more made this New York Fashion Weekend a memorable one

Fall '23 and Spring-Summer ‘24 collections are still hitting the Fashion Week runways, but famous faces made the front row equally worth watching.

Chances are, you’ve heard of New York Fashion Week — but if you’re a follower of the semi-annual fashion extravaganza, you already know the week hits its stride on the weekend. While designers will continue showing their Spring-Summer 2024 collections through Sept. 13, several brands celebrated major milestones over the weekend — with plenty of celebrities in tow.

(Left to right) Ella Mai, Karen Pittman, Quinta Brunson, Susan Kelechi Watson and Yvonne Orji attend the Sergio Hudson Collection 12 show during New York Fashion Week September 2023: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

As Fashion Week continues, TheGrio will continue bringing you the best in Black style, but to recap the weekend’s highlights, take a quick scroll below.

The 2023 ESSENCE Fashion House kicked off Friday

(L-R) Mikki Taylor, Sherri McMullen and Tia Adeola speak onstage during the 2023 ESSENCE Fashion House at Second on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Back for its fourth year, the doors to the 2023 Essence Fashion House opened on Friday, Sept. 8. This year’s theme? “‘The Garment’ – an essential medium for individuals to express their unique personalities, cultural heritage, and personal style,” according to a press release to theGrio. Spotlighting Black designers and creative talents like Tony Shellman (co-founder of sportswear clothing brands Enyce, Mecca, and Parish Clothing), stylist Mike B, Sherri McMullen (founder of McMullen), Tia Adeola (fashion designer), influencer Kia Marie and more, the Fashion House featured a series of talks by fashion industry pioneers and disruptors, all encouraging the next generation in fashion to find a way or make one. As listed in the release, themed talks included:

Hip Hop, “Haute” Sh*t, & Heritage: The Best of Bed Fellows

Free Your Mind: Mental Health & Wellness Behind The Scenes In Fashion

Green Is The New Black: Sustainability In Black Fashion

Black Luxury: The New Face Of High Fashion

Flip Your ‘Fit: Style Hacks for Every Occasion (presented by smartwater® alkaline)

Celebs showed out for Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano may not be one of the Black designers we’re watching this week, but the ever-inclusive designer has certainly amassed a strong contingent of famous Black fans since launching his namesake label in 2008. And many of those faces were in the front row on Friday to celebrate the “Project Runway” alum’s 15th-anniversary show.

Quinta Brunson, Laverne Cox, June Ambrose and Rosie Perez were among the well-known faces in the front row. But by far, the biggest star sighting of the event was Janet Jackson, who turned out in a caramel-colored patent leather ensemble to celebrate her designer friend.

“The show was INCREDIBLE!!! You really outdid yourself with this collection!,” wrote Jackson in an Instagram post as she wished the designer a “Happy 15th anniversary!”

Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show – Front Row & Atmosphere (Left to right) Avril Lavigne, Kesha, Laverne Cox, Quinta Brunson, Sarah Hyland, Padma Lakshmi, Harvey Guillén, and Sasha Colby attend the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show – Front Row & Atmosphere Janet Jackson and entourage attend the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show – Front Row & Atmosphere June Ambrose attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show – Front Row & Atmosphere Quinta Brunson attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show – Front Row & Atmosphere Laverne Cox attends the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show – Front Row & Atmosphere (Left to right) Avril Lavigne, Kesha, Laverne Cox, Quinta Brunson, Sarah Hyland, Padma Lakshmi, Harvey Guillén, and Sasha Colby attend the Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show at The Pierre Hotel on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano

The Black Beauty Roster handed out its Excellence Awards

(Left to right) Tym Buacharern, Vernon François, Danessa Myricks, Sheika Daley, Maude Okrah Hunter, Jackie Aina, Yancey Edwards, Akua Robinson and Miles Jeffries attend the Black Beauty Roster Excellence Awards Luncheon, presented by Lashify, at NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

Black beauty innovators got their flowers on Friday at the Black Beauty Roster Excellence Awards Luncheon, presented by Lashify. Makeup artist Tym Buacharern, along with beauty entrepreneur Danessa Myricks, BBR Founder Maude Okrah Hunter, beauty influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina, celebrity hairstylist Yancey Edwards, and makeup artist and educator Akua Robinson were all honored at the event, for which Dapper Dan served as keynote speaker.

Dapper Dan speaks at the Black Beauty Roster Excellence Awards Luncheon, presented by Lashify, at NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

HBCU Alums bring ‘Big Motion’ to the NYFW runway

A view of signage featuring designers at BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows Afterparty on September 08, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

HBCUs, stand up! HBCU alums-turned-emerging designers took over the runways at “BIG MOTION: An HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows and Afterparty.” La La Anthony was on hand to host as designers Undra Celeste, Chelsea Grays and The Brand Label showcased their latest collections — made possible by $150,000 in small business funding by UPS.

“UPS is committed to fueling diverse-owned small businesses with the funding and resources they need to be successful,” said Kevin Warren, EVP and Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at UPS, in a statement. “This program is designed to strengthen the pipeline of Black creatives coming out of HBCUs and give them a platform to grow their businesses.”

NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 La La Anthony speaks onstage during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 A model walks the runway for The Brand Label during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 A model walks the runway for The Brand Label during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 Models walk the runway for The Brand Label during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 Models walk the runway for Chelsea Grays during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 Models walk the runway for Undra Celeste New York during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 Models walk the runway for The Brand Label during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 (Left to right) Designers Nola and Shaq of The Brand Label, Chelsea Grays and Undra Celeste walk the runway during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 (Left to right) UPS store owner, Kali Shelton, actress and producer, La La Anthony, EVP and Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer at UPS, Kevin Warren and UPS store owner, Jarret Barnett attend BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows Afterparty on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion) NYFW: The Shows September 2023 – IMG Partners – September 8 La La Anthony speaks onstage during BIG MOTION an HBCU Runway Presented by UPS and NYFW: The Shows on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG Fashion)

Sergio Hudson saluted Tina Turner’s style

For his latest collection, Sergio Hudson paid tribute to an icon.

“The inspiration behind the collection started with images of Tina Turner in the airport in the ’70s,” read a release to theGrio. As Hudson explained, “Her look was clean and sharp, and it made me want to offer a similar aesthetic to my clients. Her look said, ‘This is the full Tina Turner effect; this is how I’m presenting myself to the world no matter where I’m going.’”

On Sunday, Quinta Brunson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Yvonne Orji, Coco Jones, La La Anthony, Karen Pittman, Danielle Brooks, Ella Mai, Patina Miller, Kimora Lee Simmons, Gizelle Bryant and more showed up to see Hudson’s latest collection, which stayed true to the strong, sleek and saturated silhouettes that have made him a favorite of Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris and his “muse,” Keke Palmer. However, Collection 12 also showed a shadowier side of the designer’s creative sensibilities, highlighting feminine suiting with details like embroidered mesh.

“Hudson indulged in rich colors close to black, but not quite, along with pops of color like turquoise, orange and yellow,” read the release. “Shades including chocolate brown, army green and merlot all featured in the collection represented in suiting, flowy chiffon dresses, and pussy bow blouses. Skirts of all sizes were shown with fresh techniques for the brand, including paillette pencil skirts and pleated maxi skirts”.

Sergio Hudson Collection 12 will be available online and at select retailers this fall.

Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 1 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 2 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 3 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 4 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 5 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 6 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 7 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 8 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 9 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 10 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 11 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 12 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 13 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 14 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 15 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 16 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 17 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 18 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 19 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 20 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 21 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 22 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 23 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 24 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 25 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 26 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 27 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 28 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 29 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 30 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 31 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 32 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 33 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 34 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 35 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 36 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 37 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 38 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 39 Sergio Hudson Collection 12 Look 1

SZA and Tommy Hilfiger threw a sizzling Sunday brunch

What’s red, white, blue, and top of the charts? Grammy-winning artist SZA, starring in Tommy Hilfiger’s fall ad campaign. As reported by Women’s Wear Daily, the duo celebrated their collaboration with an influencer brunch at Manhattan’s Maxwell Tribeca on Sunday, catered by Jamaican-American celebrity chef DeVonn Francis.

“I’m super blessed. Tommy’s an icon and was a staple in my childhood, and it was an honor to be involved with him,” SZA told WWD. She further admitted she was initially “nervous” starring in the campaign, which also features the multiplatinum artist’s family and friends, but was calmed by the presence of her parents and other loved ones.

SZA’s inner circle aren’t the only stars of the campaign; Quincy Jones and Paloma Elsesser are among a roster of celebs posing alongside their families and chosen families. Meanwhile, Sunday’s star-studded guest list included Babyface, Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons, Jordyn Woods, La La Anthony, Doechii, Karreuche Tran, Jalen Green, Halima Aden, GloRilla, Antonia Gentry, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Dascha Polanco and Jasmine Tookes, reports WWD. While the guest of honor proved a bit camera-shy, you can check out the attendees below.

Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Babyface at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Babyface at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Jasmine Tookes at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Dascha Polanco at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Doechii at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Antonia Gentry at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Ming Lee Simmons at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA (Left to right) Karreuche Tran and DJ Jadaboo at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Jalen Green at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Halima Aden at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images) Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA Babyface at the Tommy Hilfiger Brunch with SZA on September 10, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

Cardi B showed off her ‘Bongos’ in Black woman-founded label Hanifa

Photo: Courtesy of Hanifa

Hanifa didn’t show on the runways this New York Fashion Week, but thankfully, the acclaimed label founded by Anifa Mvuemba was well represented. None other than Cardi B was spotted rocking the label this weekend, wearing the distressed and ombré-dyed knitted Taliah Maxi dress from Hanifa’s Fall-Winter ‘23 collection on Sept. 10 in New York City.

Studio 189 celebrated a decade of powerful patterns

What began as a capsule collection is now a 10-year-old apparel and accessories brand — and a newly minted Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) member! Studio 189, co-founded in 2013 by actress Rosario Dawson and luxury executive Abrima Erwiah, has evolved from “an intimate capsule launch” to a cult-favorite brand known for its reverential patterns and joy-filled cultural pride.

Appropriately titled “Evolution,” the label’s Spring-Summer ‘24 collection “is the evidence of a decade in purpose, power and persistence … integrating rich motifs from the past whilst showcasing new directions for our future,” states a release to theGrio. Already known for its powerful pattern-mixing and vibrant color palettes, the label leveled up for its latest collection, reimagining its popular “Zebra Print” while imbuing impact and meaning into its recurring “The Crossroads Print,” “a repeating diamond that signifies ‘safe’ spaces in the fight against domestic violence.”

Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Models walk the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189) Studio 189 SS'24 Co-founder Abrima Erwiah thanks attendees at Studio189’s SS’24 presentation. Studio 189 SS'24 Co-founder Rosario Dawson thanks attendees at Studio189’s SS’24 presentation. Studio 189 SS’24 A model walks the runway for Studio 189 SS’24. (Photo: courtesy of Studio 189)

Employing sustainability and the ancient crafting techniques from across the African diaspora that forged its brand identity, the label is also “shedding layers” for Spring-Summer ‘24, not shying away from showing a little skin. Available for purchase online and in select retail stores starting in October 2023, as the release indicates, “This season marks a major milestone — and a manifestation of the brand’s original intention.”

“We said fashion can be a social change,” said Erwiah. “I can see the impact of what we have done.”

