Video of 8-year-old Coco Gauff hinting at future goes viral after US Open win

For many people, the video of a dancing Gauff living carefree and enjoying herself in the stands serves as a reminder of how much she's accomplished in a short period.

Coco Gauff is living out her wildest dreams.

According to Teen Vogue, Gauff racked in her first Grand Slam title Saturday night after overpowering Belarus player Aryna Sabalenka in a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, marking a full circle moment for the Florida native.

Coco Gauff of the United States poses for photographs after defeating Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus at the women’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by John Minchillo/AP)

Following her victory, a video of the 19-year-old tennis star recorded at the U.S. Open in 2012, when she was just an eager and motivated 8-year-old, started making the rounds on social media. For many people, the clip of a dancing Gauff living carefree and enjoying herself in the stands serves as a reminder of how much she’s accomplished in a short period.

Gauff, now the youngest American player to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams in 1999, collapsed in excitement as she received screams and a standing ovation from the audience. She hugged her opponent, then stood stunned and made a heart gesture to the cheering crowd.

In a post-match news conference, Gauff praised Serena Williams and her older sister, Venus Williams, for opening doors.

“I mean, they’re the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest,” Gauff shared, Teen Vogue reported.

“They have allowed me to believe in this dream,” she continued. “Growing up, there weren’t too many Black tennis players dominating the sport. It was literally, at that time when I was younger, it was just them that I can remember.”

Serena Williams — who shared Gauff’s Instagram photo and remarked, “Amazing!!!!!!!!” — was among the notable sports figures and celebrities to offer their congratulations to the young tennis star.

Gauff also acknowledged “people who didn’t believe in me” and thanked her parents — particularly her father — in post-match interviews, saying she had never seen him cry before until that day. After receiving her $3 million payout, she expressed her gratitude to tennis legend Billie Jean King for her work in the cause of equal pay.

“It’s still crazy,” Gauff told NBC’s “Today” show Monday. “Even last night, I was telling myself, ‘You’re a Grand Slam champion,’ and it doesn’t feel real at all.”

